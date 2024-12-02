Fardeen Khan reveals returning Rs 1 crore after debut Prem Aggan flopped; Recalls dad Feroz Khan supported him with Rs 50,000 monthly

Fardeen Khan is one of the most well-known Bollywood actors who stunned fans with his return to showbiz in 2020. The actor made his debut in the film Prem Aggan, which was made by his father, Feroz Khan. Recently, Fardeen shared how he had to return around Rs. 1 crore to filmmakers who signed him before his debut tanked at the box office. He also mentioned his father financially supported him after the failure for one year by giving him Rs. 50,000 monthly.

In a new interview with Mashable India, Fardeen Khan, whose versatility and charm impressed audiences in the 2000s, recalled how he didn't have it easy in the industry despite being from a filmy background. When the actor's debut film, made by his father and legendary actor Feroz Khan, didn't work well at the box office, the Heyy Baby actor had to face multiple challenges.

Khan shared that he had to pay back nearly Rs. 1 crore to producers who signed and gave him advance before his debut film Prem Aggan tanked at the box office. "I was written off and left out of work. It was a difficult phase," Fardeen stated, recalling the difficult phase.

Given the situation, the actor's father, Feroz Khan, lent a supportive hand to his son in a limited manner. The Welcome actor gave his son Rs 4-4.5 lakh for his debut film and, after its failure, agreed to pay him Rs. 50,000 per month for a year. But, he also clarified that Fardeen would be left to fend for himself after that.

Advertisement

"I had bought my first car, an Opel Astra, with my own money. From that Rs 50,000, Rs 23,000 went to my car installment. Then I had to pay for my petrol and other expenses," Fardeen said. The incident gave Fardeen an important lesson about financial management and financial independence that he has remembered for a long.

When asked about his father's approach to him at work, the Khel Khel Mein actor shared that the veteran actor was 'strict' in the roles of a father and filmmaker. He also highlighted how his father, Feroz Khan, known for his honesty, didn't spare words when it came to conveying reality. Khan admitted it was 'tough' to hear some stark realities from his father's straightforward approach.

"He (Feroz) would say, 'These are the areas you need to improve in. This is what you're good at, etc.' Obviously, he might have taken a little special care because I was his boy. However, he was a no-nonsense person," Fardeen Khan recalled.

Advertisement

On the work front, he was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, and Visfot, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. He will next be seen in Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Fardeen Khan reveals he never told father Feroz Khan how 'serious' his cancer prognosis was; shares his closet is 'exactly how he left it'