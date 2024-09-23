When Feroze Khan’s ex-wife Aliza accused him of domestic violence and submitted evidence of blunt injuries to face

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and abuse.

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan’s charisma and acting prowess have earned him immense popularity, even across the borders of Pakistan. However, the actor once got embroiled in a controversy when his ex-wife, Aliza, accused him of violence and also submitted evidence of torture between 2020 and 2022. When Aliza shared visual proof of the abuse, personalities from the Pakistani industry condemned Feroze. Defending himself, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor released a statement denying the allegations.

In September 2022, Aliza opened up about the abuse and detailed how the actor harassed her not only physically but also mentally during their marriage. According to the media reports, the medical evidence shown in the Karachi court mentioned details about blunt injuries to the face, chest, back, and arms.

Replying to her claims, Feroze Khan took to his Instagram story and posted a long note that read, "I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill."

The Pakistani actor clarified that the accusations against him are completely false and underlined taking legal action against those responsible. The Ishqiya fame added that he has always followed the law, have never intentionally harmed anyone, and strongly believes in upholding the human rights of all individuals.

As far as Aliza's statement is concerned, she claimed that she had to go through numerous tough situations, including infidelity and blackmail. Referring to their marriage of four years as 'utter chaos,' Aliza explained that she would not want her children to grow up in a toxic environment and violent household. For the unversed, the Feroze and his ex-wife Aliza have two children.

Take a look at her social media post here:

On the professional front, Feroze Khan is known for shows such as Woh Aik Pal, Romeo Weds Heer, Dil Kiya Karay, and Ishqiya. His performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 was much appreciated by the audience. It is one of the most-watched dramas and is praised for its mature writing.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

