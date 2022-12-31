Fighter: 5 EXCITING details revealed by Hrithik Roshan about his aerial action film with Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of those rare movie stars, who have an impeccable capability to play be a true performer, and a star on celluloid at the same time. With his recent release Vikram Vedha , the superstar once again pushed his boundaries and delivered a spectacular performance that is going to be remembered for a very long time. Hrithik Roshan is now set to astonish his fans and cine-goers once again, by playing the lead role in India's first aerial action film, Fighter .

The highly anticipated aerial action film, which is currently under making, marks Hrithik Roshan's first onscreen collaboration with the popular Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone . The celebrated actor is also reuniting with director Siddharth Anand after the massive success of the 2014-released action-comedy Bang Bang! and the 2019-released spy thriller War , for the project. Along with Hrithik and Deepika, Fighter will also feature senior actor Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The team recently wrapped up the 10-days-long first schedule of the Siddharth Anand directorial, in Assam. The reports suggest that both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are playing pilots in the film, which will feature Kapoor in the role of their mentor.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with the senior journalist Baradwaj Rangan for the popular online media Galatta Plus, Hrithik Roshan opened up about Fighter. Here are the 5 EXCITING details revealed by the actor. Have a look...

1. Hrithik Roshan reveals why he said Yes to Fighter

In the interview, Hrithik Roshan opened up about his process of signing films and went on to reveal why he said Yes to Fighter. According to the supremely talented actor, every film has to touch his thought process in some or the other way, and that is what makes him take it up. When it comes to Fighter, it was the desire, hope, and opportunity to take cinema to the next level, in terms of the VFX, world building, and creating a superhero, that made him say Yes to the Siddharth Anand directorial.

2. Fighter is a film where the dream is big and scary

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan stated that Fighter is a very exciting project for him primarily because the dream is very big, to the extent of being scary. The superstar added that the team has taken quite a massive challenge with the film. From Hrithik's words it is clearly evident that the aerial action film is going to be a completely unique and new experience for Indian cinema audiences in terms of its scale, making, and performances. Well, the actor's revelation has clearly raised expectations about the project.

3. Director Siddharth Anand's ambitious project

During the chat, Hrithik Roshan also revealed that Fighter is a very ambitious project for the team, especially director Siddharth Anand. According to the leading man, the hitmaker developed the core idea of Fighter six years back, in 2016. The filmmaker deeply believed in the idea of the film, and he was very persistent about it even when he was busy with his other directorial ventures. "Finally the script came to a state where I could see this happening," remarked Hrithik Roshan.

Watch the Fighter first glimpse video below: