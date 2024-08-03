Friendship Day 2024: YJHD’s Udaipur to Dil Chahta Hai’s Goa, 10 Bollywood-inspired destinations to visit with your BFF

Friendship Day is celebrated on August 4 and in India, it traditionally falls on the first Sunday of August. On this day, friends spend the day watching movies together, going on a vacation, and more. For entertainment lovers, there is no better way to mark this special occasion than taking a memorable trip with close friends.

Bollywood movies have been capturing several beautiful destinations that you can explore on this friendship day. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Udaipur to Dil Chahta Hai's Goa, let's check out the list!

1. Udaipur

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin has captured several beautiful spots and one of them was Udaipur. This friendship day, stroll along Udaipur's picturesque Lake Pichola and enjoy royal treatment in the royal quarters. Plan a solid trip to Udaipur to relive the adventurous moments of the movie.

Not only Udaipur, the movie made people fall in love with the picturesque Manali where they went on a trip. This also can be a perfect destination to go with your BFFs.

2. Goa

When we saw Dil Chahta Hai, we all wanted to go to Goa and have the time of our lives. This Friendship Day, take the Goa trip with your friends and visit the picturesque Chapora Fort, where the trio (Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshaye Khanna) shared their deepest secrets and laughter. You and your friends can also go to the pristine beaches of Palolem and Baga, and enjoy the vibrant nightlife of Calangute, and try local seafood and Portuguese cuisine.

3. Khardung La

For a different adventure, you can also make a trip to Ladakh and go to the Khardung La just like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Sheikh did in Dhak Dhak. The moments they shared while reaching the destination only made them strong as friends.

4. Leh Ladakh

How can someone forget the famous Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh where 3 Idiots scenes were shot? Several tourists visit there to have the time of their lives. You can also pack your bags and make a trip plan with your friends. Don't worry too much because it will be worth it!

5. Ooty

One of the scenes of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was shot in Ooty. The resort town is in the Western Ghats mountains, in southern India's Tamil Nadu state. You can ride the toy train, and visit Ooty Lake. Not only these, but also Ooty Botanical Gardens, Rose GardensDolphin's Nose, and others are also famous and can be explored with your friends.

6. Barcelona

When we talk about Friendship Day, one film that spontaneously comes to our mind is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif starrer inspired many fans to visit Barcelona and get to know the places they see in the movie in person. The streets, architecture, nature and everything were beautiful in the movie.

7. Europe

Friendship Day can be celebrated in Europe too by making a solid plan. We saw several beautiful places in Europe through Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film also sparked off India's love affair with the Swiss Alps. There is also a Chopra Lake in Alpenrausch and a Chopra train run by Jungfrau Railways.

8. Rohtang Pass

In Jab We Met, we saw Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's characters shooting the famous song Yeh Ishq Hai. The ice-filled road inspired people to visit the location. You can also make a trip with your friends. The beauty of Himachal Pradesh will surely freshen up your mind and give you energy.

9. Kerala

Chennai Express was shot in some places in Kerala. You can visit Wai, Dudhsagar Falls, Munnar Tea plantations, Meesapulimala, Vattamalai Murugan Temple, and others. The scenes in the movie gave the audience a glimpse of these beautiful locations that can be explored on this Friendship Day.

10. Amsterdam

Another international destination is Amsterdam which was shown in the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song Kaun Nachdi was filmed in Amsterdam, also known as The Venice of the North. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal was also filmed here. Don't think too much, just make a trip with your friends, pack your bags, and enjoy the beauty of nature.

