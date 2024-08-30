From Clueless to All The Boys I Loved Before…: Top 10 Timeless High-School Movies

Being a high schooler is often about holding on to a glorious past that seems long lost. Teenage life is a messy, complicated world filled with drama, emotions, curiosity, and the challenge of choosing the right path. Some Hollywood classics have allowed fans to make mistakes, learn from them, and experience the pain and perks of being a clueless teenager trying to find their way amid countless distractions.

Here are some of the most popular and timeless high school classics that still bring those fresh days of finding love and life-changing aspects of a teenager.

10. Crush

First up on this list is, Crush. This popular coming-of-age movie stars Rowan Blanchard and Auliʻi Cravalho as two high schoolers finding their lives caught up in messy situations. The movie revolves around the lives of these teenagers juggling their lives over love, lust, and achieving goals.

Paige must make herself through something she isn't ready for to achieve a goal. Falling for a girl in her class, she discovers some of her true feelings about life and herself.

9. To All the Boys I Loved Before

Starring the most handsome people on earth, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, in a beautiful high school drama made fans feel a striking chemistry between the two. Based on a popular novel of 2018, written by Jenny Han, the movie opens up into the life of Lara Jean, a shy high schooler who has written letters to her crushes ever since she fell in love.

Advertisement

Her life turns upside down when all her letters go missing and are sent to the prospective crushes. Each crush reciprocates her feelings but with whom Lara ends up.

The movie has two more incidents that progress Lara’s life with old and new relationships, knocking at her doorstep.

8. The Perks of Being A Wallflower

An enlightening novel beautifully crafted into a movie, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, is a bildungsroman movie that speaks about the importance of friendship. A freshman in high school, Charlie, writes to an unnamed friend all his feelings and thoughts. Struggling with a stress disorder, he slowly opens up to make friends and finds some courage to let go of his past and embrace the present.

Starring Emma Watson and Ezra Miller, along with Logan Lerman, the movie navigates through the intrinsic emotions of the three teenage souls to find their lives filled with emotions, achievements, and a lasting friendship.

Advertisement

7. Blockers

Next up on the list we have blockers. Filled with lots of action, thrills, and comedy, a group of friends makes a pact to lose their virginity. On the day of the prom, they decide to bid adieu to their last day as high schoolers and get drunk and do something stupid, and yes, get laid.

Their overprotective parents hunt their daughters all night before they end up doing something stupid. The hilarious movie showcases the beautiful aspect of being a teenager, making memories, and finding their path in life.

Starring John Cena , Ike Barinholtz, and Leslie Mann as the overprotective parents, who try hard not to get caught yet save their kids from anything they regret for the rest of their lives.

6. American Pie

The popular 90’s movie American Pie is an absolute classic teenage drama that explores the dynamics of a teenage mind. Like Blockers, the movie revolves around four friends who make a pact to lose their virginity before going to prom. Their hands are clutched to a book of tricks that helps them seek the sacred knowledge about lovemaking and self-pleasure.

Advertisement

5. A Kissing Booth

With three sequels on the run, The Kissing Booth is on our no. 5 list for teenage movie classics. With the first part of the trilogy, the movie explores all sorts of emotions. The movie starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney initially starts with two friends having fun as high schoolers, but things change when Elle kisses her best friend’s brother.

Filled with drama and romance and being unapologetic for making mistakes, the movie is pretty quirky.

4. The Princess Diaries

A popular teenage movie, The Princess Diaries, is another classic movie to watch anytime in life. The movie talks about a teenager named Mia (Anne Hathaway), a nerdy high schooler whose life takes a swift turn when she learns that she is the forthcoming queen of Genovia.

Juggling her life as a teenager and understanding the duties of a princess, Mia finds herself caught in a messy world of royalty and finding herself.

3. A Cinderella Story

Fairytale romances are beautiful to hear, but in a teenage life, it seems impossible. The classic folklore of Cinderella, adapted into a modern story, gives us something to ponder. Starring Hillary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, and Chad Michael Murray, the story talks about the life of Sam, whose stepfamily has taken all that was once shared between her father and her.

Advertisement

The teenage Sam juggles her life in her father’s diner and wants to go to Princeton, away from her messed up life, and hopes to find love too.

2. Mean Girls

The most amazing teenage story, Mean Girls, is truly a gem. Released in 2004, the story goes around a homeschooled girl, Cady, who transfers to a real school to complete her studies. She tries to make friends but meets The Plastics—Regina, Karen, and Gretchen.

Things get a little off the shore when Cady steps in as the next girlfriend of Regina’s ex. The movie even got a reboot this year. Filled with drama, emotions, and revenge, the movie should be a must-watchlist.

1. Clueless

Lastly, Clueless is another classic drama filled with teenage emotions and self-discovery. The movie circles the popular Cher, a high schooler who is beautiful and intelligent. She takes up a task to make someone’s life better but, in turn, finds herself tangled with popularity and feelings for a man. This cult classic movie has recently been opted for a reboot.

All these movies truly explore teenage emotions. Each movie brings out the nuances of a distracted teen fighting his emotions, making mistakes, and later finding the right path for himself. These movies are classic cults that would live for generations to come.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did You Know Kylie Jenner's Alter Ego Name? Model Reveals While Relishing British Food