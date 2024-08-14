Did You Know Kylie Jenner's Alter Ego Name? Model Reveals While Relishing British Food

Kylie Jenner, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics and a reality TV star, recently revealed an interesting aspect of her personality to fans. While celebrating her cover story for British Vogue's Big Fashion issue, Jenner revealed that she has an alter ego, where she goes by the name Keelie Jenner. This revelation occurred during a video segment in which she taste-tested a variety of British foods.

In the video, which was released on Tuesday, August 13, Jenner, 27, tried 11 different English treats. While trying the traditional strawberries and cream dessert, she was asked about her secret nickname.

"How do you know about Keelie?" she asked, obviously surprised. “Keelie is just like my alter ego. She comes to life when she’s, like, working and in full glam, and very, like, Keelie Jenner mode.”

Jenner went on to explain that her Keelie persona is very different from her everyday self. “Kylie would be sweats, no makeup,” she said, implying a more relaxed version of herself. She also stated in the video that she was "on the verge of Kylie to Keelie" but clarified, "I would say I am a little more Kylie right now."

Throughout the video, Jenner ate a variety of traditional British snacks. She investigated the flavors that are commonly enjoyed during tea time in the United Kingdom, ranging from sandwiches to desserts. She tried a coronation chicken salad sandwich, a cucumber and cream cheese sandwich, an egg and cress sandwich, and two varieties of scones.

Jenner seemed to particularly enjoy the strawberries and cream dessert, stating on camera that she "highly, highly recommend[s]" it. She also stated that her coronation chicken salad sandwich reminded her of the toast she grew up on and that she frequently prepares it for her two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Jenner revealed at the start of the video that she doesn't drink tea on a regular basis, except when she's with her daughter, Stormi. "I only ever participate in tea time with Stormi," she admitted. Despite this, she relished the experience, expressing her delight in tasting the various finger sandwiches and sweet treats served to her.

