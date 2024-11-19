Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel reveals movie's climax was changed without her knowledge; says director Anil Sharma 'feels bad now'

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 not only made a spectacular comeback in 2023 but also broke Bollywood's box office dry spell. Now Ameesha Patel, who played the iconic Sakina, has revealed some intriguing behind-the-scenes details. She shared that she was given a pivotal role in the film’s climax, only to have it changed without her knowledge. The actress also mentioned that even director Anil Sharma now feels regretful about the change.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Ameesha Patel if she was meant to kill the villain in the Gadar 2 climax. The actress confirmed the news, revealing that the climax had been altered without her knowledge. She also shared that even director Anil Sharma now feels bad about the change.

She wrote, “YES SAKINA was told that she would be killing the VILLIAN by the director but the climax shoot happened minus my knowledge. Let bygones be bygones.ANIL JI is family and he's aware of this and I’m sure he too feels bad now. Gadar 2 already created history. Time to move ahead.”

Check it out here!

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times City, Ameesha Patel revealed that she and Sunny Deol made several changes to Gadar 2. While she stopped short of claiming full control over the film, Patel acknowledged that they 'ghost-directed' certain portions, tweaking key scenes to ensure the movie remained a soulful experience for audiences.

Advertisement

Despite having creative differences with director Anil Sharma, she expressed deep respect for him. The actress also reflected on her time shooting the original Gadar, recalling how, even during their long shooting schedule, they often communicated their ideas through assistant directors. Though they've had disagreements, she mentioned that they always made up after their fights.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar premiered on August 11, 2023, marking an epic return for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina. Their pairing, which became iconic in the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was reignited after over two decades in Gadar 2.

The film's massive success at the box office catapulted both actors back into the limelight, solidifying their place as two of the most beloved stars in the industry.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel says 'portions were ghost-directed' by her and Sunny Deol; talks about creative differences with helmer Anil Sharma