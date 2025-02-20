Paatal Lok Season 2 EXCLUSIVE: Would Ishwak Singh have changed his character's ending if given a chance? Here’s what he says

Jaideep Ahlawat-led Paatal Lok Season 2 premiered last month in January. The crime drama series received widespread appreciation from the audience. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ishwak Singh shared his opinion on the journey of Ahlawat’s character of Hathi Ram. He also shared what he would have done differently with his character which ended up meeting a tragic end.

While speaking with us, Ishwak Singh was asked his opinion on how Jaideep Ahlawat’s character of Hathi Ram’s journey will evolve in the upcoming seasons. It becomes quite interesting to witness, considering his close alley, Imran Ansari met a tragic end.

In response, Ishwak said, "Hathiram is a wizened man who knows how to survive within and outside the system. He was able to work without Ansari even after he was gone and solve an extremely complicated case, it’ll be interesting to see how he treads here on."

Further, the tables were turned and asked if his character of Imran Ansari would’ve survived, and how his journey would have led in the next season. In addition, he was also asked if given a chance, if he would want to have a different ending for Imran Ansari and rewrite his fate.

To this, Ishwak remains contented about how things worked out for his character in the show. He called it a bold move from the makers’ side and stated he would have also made the same choice as creator Sudip Sharma. He said, "Not really, I think it’s a brave choice. If I ever stepped into the writers' shoes, I’d probably make the same choices as Sudip Sharma and his writing team made."

Streamed last month on January 17, Prime Video’s Paatal Lok Season 2 featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Jahnu Barua, Anuraag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong, and LC Sekhose in the key roles.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the show was created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the crime thriller season comprises eight episodes.

Going further, Ishwak Singh will be next seen in Tumko Meri Kasam and the series Mitti - Ek Nayi Pehchaan.