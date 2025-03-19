Did You Know Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu’s Manmarziyaan was first filmed with different cast? Here’s what happened mid-way

Kanika Dhillon's Manmarziyaan featured Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles, but they weren’t the initial picks for the project. Interestingly, the film originally commenced with a different cast, but midway through, the actors opted out due to discomfort with their roles. As a result, the film underwent a complete reshoot with a fresh lineup, ultimately bringing the current trio on board.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Kanika Dhillon reflected on her journey as a writer, emphasizing the struggle of establishing her voice in the industry. She revealed that Manmarziyaan took nearly five years to come to life, as she navigated multiple rewrites, fine-tuning the script, and finding the right team to bring it to the screen. She described the process as her most ‘biggest challenge so far’.

She revealed that Manmarziyaan faced hurdles beyond just revisions. The film initially went into production but was paused before resuming with a completely different cast. She said, “Manmarziyaan started and it stopped in between, and then it restarted with a different set of actors. A lot of people were hesitant to play these roles because they felt uncomfortable that the audience wouldn’t accept it.”

Kanika further explained that many actors were hesitant to take on the roles due to the unconventional character dynamics. The idea of a supportive husband and a commitment-phobic boyfriend seemed risky to them. While searching for the right cast, she encountered doubts and insecurities from potential actors. However, she believes that the final cast was destined for the film, as they turned out to be the perfect fit for their roles.

Kanika Dhillon also reflected on Bollywood’s evolving landscape, emphasizing that audiences are now more selective, prioritizing content over star power. She noted that the rise of OTT platforms has changed viewing habits, making theatrical success more dependent on strong storytelling. While having a star helps grab attention, she believes that in today’s industry, a film’s fate ultimately rests on its content.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kanika Dhillon recently completed filming Gandhari, a revenge drama starring Taapsee Pannu. Written by Dhillon herself, the film is backed by her production house, Kathha Pictures, and directed by the renowned Devashish Makhija.