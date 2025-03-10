Govinda recalls 'slapping' himself for denying Rs 100 crore film; claims Bollywood conspired against him: ‘Wanted to...’

Govinda has been a superstar who reigned in the Hindi film industry with his versatile, captivating performances. However, he has been away from the big screens for a long time now. Most recently, making shocking revelations, the veteran superstar remembered "slapping" himself after he turned down a Rs. 100 crore film and claimed that Bollywood conspired against him.

During a recent conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Govinda shared, “When they were writing that I didn’t have work, I had left a Rs 100 crore film. I was looking in the mirror and slapping myself for refusing the project. I told myself, ‘You have gone mad; you could have financed yourself with that money.’ The film had the same role that is working these days.”

However, Govinda defended his decision by underlining the importance of staying true to oneself. In addition to this, the actor also recalled the time when he was allegedly defamed in the industry. According to him, all the attacks on him were planned.

“I went through a defamation phase, and it was predetermined. They wanted to remove me from the film industry. I understood that I, an uneducated person, have come in between educated people, and they want to remove me,” he stated.

The actor continued by mentioning that he couldn’t spoil their name as he is still surviving because of the industry. However, he expressed his disappointment by mentioning that he wasn’t sure to what extent they could go further, noting the conspiracies against him. He revealed that people were caught outside his house with guns, and such conspiracies changed his nature.

In other news, a few days ago, Govinda’s divorce rumors with Sunita Ahuja stirred the internet. However, the actor quashed the speculations, revealing that he has been keeping busy with his work commitments. "There are only business talks going...I am in the process of starting my films," the actor was quoted as saying in the ETimes.

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 release, Rangeela Raja, directed by Sikandar Bharti. Going further, the actor had promised he has three films releasing this year after six years on Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.