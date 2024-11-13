Report: Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show gets legal notice for disrespecting Rabindranath Tagore

The popular comedy program The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, has come under legal scrutiny after receiving a notice dated November 1. Reportedly, they have disrespected Noble Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the show and also represented the Bengali community in a disrespectful way.

The notice was sent by Dr. Mondal, President of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF), through legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy. The complaint raises concerns about certain acts in the show, which, according to the BBMF, portray the Bengali community in a disrespectful manner and allegedly tarnish the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The legal notice claims that specific acts on the show disrespect Tagore, a revered poet and cultural icon, and pose a risk of offending Bengalis worldwide. Dr. Mondal expressed disappointment, emphasizing that the show’s portrayal of Bengali culture hurt cultural and religious sentiments.

In response, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show stated that their intention was never to misrepresent Tagore or offend any community. They clarified that the show is a comedy platform intended solely for entertainment through fictional sketches and parodies, aiming to bring humor without targeting any specific individual or community maliciously. They reiterated that The Great Indian Kapil Show has always been known for its lighthearted comic timings.

Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan, who had been rumored to be connected to the show through his production house, SKTV, distanced himself from the controversy. Salman’s legal team released a statement confirming that neither he nor his production house is associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The statement clarified that SKTV has not received any notice related to the program and is not impacted by any legal actions that the show might face.

Advertisement

As of now, The Great Indian Kapil Show 2, hosted by Kapil Sharma, continues to air every Saturday at 8 PM. It also features Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Kiiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Navjot Singh Sidhu reunites with Kapil Sharma after five years; PICS