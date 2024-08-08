Gulshan Devaiah calls Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a silver medal at Paris Olympics 2024 'unfair': 'I’m deciding to accept it and move on'

Gulshan Devaiah has shared his thoughts on Vinesh Phogat's request for a joint silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 if she is unable to compete for the gold. The Ulajh actor expressed that it would be "unfair" to other athletes who faced disqualification under similar conditions.

The news of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 has been making waves on the internet since Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah took to his social media handles and shared a unique response on granting her a silver medal.

He stated, "Emotionally I hope an appeal is accepted & Vinesh is awarded the Silver but I also feel it’s unfair on every other athlete who’s been disqualified earlier under the same circumstances. I’m deciding to accept it and move on but it’s not really about how I feel. This must be unimaginable devastating on Vinesh & her team."

"As a fellow Indian, I say thank you champ!!! Be Well (accompanied by hand raised emoji) VandeMataram (accompanied by folded hand emojis)," he further added.

For the unversed, following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for permission to compete for the gold medal. If that is not granted, she requested to be awarded a joint silver medal. CAS is expected to provide an interim ruling on Thursday, with the possibility of overturning the original decision.

Meanwhile, actor turned politician, Hema Malini reacting to the decision also suggested one to keep their weight in check. In her first media interaction outside the Parliament, the actress-turned-politician on Wednesday called it "surprising" and "so strange" that Phogat was disqualified for being 100 gms above the limit.

"Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna! Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki (It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us that) 100 gm also matters a lot! We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi (but she would not get an opportunity),” she had said.

