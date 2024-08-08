Hema Malini calls Vinesh Phogat ‘heroine of this Olympics’ hours after issuing a controversial statement on her disqualification from finals

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, reacting to Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 finals, suggested one to keep their ‘weight in check’. After giving her first reaction in a media byte outside the Parliament, hours later, the Sholay actress dropped an encouraging note on her social media handle for the wrestler.

A while back, Hema Malini took to her social media handles and shared a photograph of Vinesh Phogat from the ongoing Paris Olympics. Heaping praise on her, the actress sent her words of encouragement expressing, “Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart - you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely (folded hand emoji).”

It is important to mention here that earlier on Wednesday, the actress also addressed Phogat’s disqualification from the finals and called it "surprising." She said that it sounded "so strange" that she was disqualified for being 100 gms.

"Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna! Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki (It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us that) 100 gm also matters a lot! We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi (but she would not get an opportunity),” she had said.

For the unversed, Phogat, competing in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling category, was found to be 100 grams over the weight limit for the game. Although she typically competes in the 53 kg category, she had reduced her weight to fit the 50 kg limit for the Paris Olympics. On the second day of weigh-ins, she exceeded the limit by just 100 grams.

A day after the disqualification, Phogat announced her retirement on X with a heart-breaking note penned in Hindi that read, "Ma Kusti (Mother, wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage has been broken. I don't have any more strength now."

"Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024," she further added.

