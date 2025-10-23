Arjun Kapoor showers birthday love on ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora as she celebrates 52nd birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to wish his former girlfriend Malaika Arora on her 52nd birthday on Thursday, October 23. Sharing a sun-kissed picture of the actress in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keeping soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking.”

The heartfelt note comes despite the couple parting ways after dating for nearly six years. Arjun and Malaika have always maintained a friendly relationship even after their breakup. Last year, Arjun confirmed their split during the promotions of his film Singham Again, jokingly telling the audience, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun” when asked about Malaika.

Here’s how Malaika reacted to Arjun’s comment

Malaika Arora spoke about her approach to handling personal life and public scrutiny. She told the media, “I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative.” She added, “It’s good that you’re doing things together but that doesn’t mean you kind of give up your entire identity and take on someone else’s. As it is you’re taking on somebody else’s last name, right? So I think the least you can do is hang on to your own bank account.”

The actress also addressed public criticism and trolling regarding her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, saying that she had figured out a way to deal with it, stay strong, and not let it pull her down or get the better of her. She added that criticism and trolling are part and parcel of life, but one needs to block out the negativity and focus on the positive aspects.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently featured in the track Poison Baby from the horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. She shared, “It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into ‘Poison Baby’ felt electric. The choreography blends moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed — all at the same time.” The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas as per Times of India.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film revolves around Ankur, a divorced man, navigating love and confusion when his past and present relationships collide.

