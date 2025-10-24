Dude Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan Collects 90cr Worldwide in First Week

Tamil film Dude had a good first week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 67 crore approx. It earned another Rs. 23 crore (USD 2.60 million) overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 90 crore. The first week numbers are record for Pradeep Ranganathan in both India and worldwide, beating Dragon by about 15 per cent.

The film had a very good start, considering it was released in the pre-Diwali period. It collected well during the holiday period, but the collections came down on the last two days of the week when the holidays ended. The appreciation for the film isn’t as strong as the previous two films of Pradeep, but the start is big enough to see it through.

The Box Office Collections of Dude in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 11.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.50 cr. Monday Rs. 13.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 10.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 4.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 66.75 cr.

The first week in Tamil Nadu amounted to Rs. 44.50 crore, a career-best for the lead. At one point, it seemed like the film could reach high-60s or even Rs. 70 crore, but now hitting Rs. 60 crore seems like the best it can do, unless there is a surprisingly big surge in the 2nd weekend.

The film had a very good opening in the Telugu states, nearly 3x that of Dragon. It has sustained decently well but is unlikely to reach the final numbers of Dragon, which showcased very strong legs. Elsewhere, Malaysia saw very good collections on weekdays thanks to the Diwali boost.

The Territorial Breakdown for Dude in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 44.50 cr. APTS Rs. 14.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 66.75 cr.

