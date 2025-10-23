Best 6 Hindi romantic movies you can watch on JioHotstar
Stream top Hindi romance films like Dil Bechara, Shiddat, and Jab We Met on JioHotstar this weekend for a heartwarming movie experience.
Romantic films have always been a favorite among movie lovers. If you’re planning a cozy weekend, JioHotstar has a collection of Hindi romantic movies that are perfect for a heartwarming experience. From classic love stories to modern romances, here’s a list of six films you shouldn’t miss.
Dil Bechara
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi
- Director: Mukesh Chhabra
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release date: 24 July 2020
Dil Bechara is an emotional Hindi romantic drama based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film follows Kizie and Manny, two young people who fall in love while battling cancer. Known for its bittersweet story, the film also marks the last on-screen appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film’s heartfelt narrative and touching performances make it a must-watch.
Love Aaj Kal
- Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release date: 31 July 2009
Love Aaj Kal explores love across two timelines – one in 2009 and the other in 1965. The film compares modern love with traditional romance, showing how relationships evolve over time and technology. The movie was praised for its fresh take on romantic comedies and memorable soundtrack, making it one of the iconic love stories in Hindi cinema.
Shiddat
- Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty
- Director: Kunal Deshmukh
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Drama
- Release date: 1 October 2021
Shiddat tells the story of Jaggi, who goes to extreme lengths to win the love of Kartika. While Jaggi’s intense pursuit runs parallel to a mature couple’s realistic love story, the film highlights the contrast between obsessive passion and practical relationships. Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s performances bring depth to this modern romantic drama.
Jab We Met
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: 26 October 2007
Jab We Met is about Geet, a lively young woman, who changes the life of a depressed businessman, Aditya, during a train journey. Known for its memorable dialogues, songs, and the “opposites attract” storyline, the film is a classic Hindi romantic movie. Kareena Kapoor’s energetic performance makes it a must-watch.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
- Cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor
- Director: Sooraj Barjatya
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Family Romantic Drama
- Release date: 12 November 2015
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo tells the story of Prem, a kind-hearted man who impersonates a prince to reunite a royal family and win Princess Maithili’s love. Combining romance, family drama, and emotion, the film showcases Salman Khan’s charm and Sooraj Barjatya’s signature storytelling.
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
- Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release date: 6 November 2009
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a romantic comedy about Prem, a simple man who helps Jenny pursue another love. His selfless actions eventually lead her to realize her true feelings. The film is known for its light-hearted story, entertaining comedy, and memorable performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.
