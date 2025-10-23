Best 6 Hindi romantic movies you can watch on JioHotstar

Romantic films have always been a favorite among movie lovers. If you’re planning a cozy weekend, JioHotstar has a collection of Hindi romantic movies that are perfect for a heartwarming experience. From classic love stories to modern romances, here’s a list of six films you shouldn’t miss.

Dil Bechara

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release date: 24 July 2020

Dil Bechara is an emotional Hindi romantic drama based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film follows Kizie and Manny, two young people who fall in love while battling cancer. Known for its bittersweet story, the film also marks the last on-screen appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film’s heartfelt narrative and touching performances make it a must-watch.

Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release date: 31 July 2009

Love Aaj Kal explores love across two timelines – one in 2009 and the other in 1965. The film compares modern love with traditional romance, showing how relationships evolve over time and technology. The movie was praised for its fresh take on romantic comedies and memorable soundtrack, making it one of the iconic love stories in Hindi cinema.

Shiddat

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty

Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty Director: Kunal Deshmukh

Kunal Deshmukh Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Release date: 1 October 2021

Shiddat tells the story of Jaggi, who goes to extreme lengths to win the love of Kartika. While Jaggi’s intense pursuit runs parallel to a mature couple’s realistic love story, the film highlights the contrast between obsessive passion and practical relationships. Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s performances bring depth to this modern romantic drama.

Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: 26 October 2007

Jab We Met is about Geet, a lively young woman, who changes the life of a depressed businessman, Aditya, during a train journey. Known for its memorable dialogues, songs, and the “opposites attract” storyline, the film is a classic Hindi romantic movie. Kareena Kapoor’s energetic performance makes it a must-watch.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor

Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Family Romantic Drama

Family Romantic Drama Release date: 12 November 2015

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo tells the story of Prem, a kind-hearted man who impersonates a prince to reunite a royal family and win Princess Maithili’s love. Combining romance, family drama, and emotion, the film showcases Salman Khan’s charm and Sooraj Barjatya’s signature storytelling.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: 6 November 2009

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a romantic comedy about Prem, a simple man who helps Jenny pursue another love. His selfless actions eventually lead her to realize her true feelings. The film is known for its light-hearted story, entertaining comedy, and memorable performances by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

