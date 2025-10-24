Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collections: Dhruv Vikram starrer has a Good First Week of 34cr in India

Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan had a good first week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 34 crore approx. The film had a low first day, but riding on a strong reception and the holiday support, the film picked up very well and ended up with a first week nearly 10x of its first day. On its first day, Bison was around half of Dude in Tamil Nadu, but in the last two days of the week, it moved ahead, with Thursday being nearly 15 per cent higher.

There was a drop in collections of the last two days of the week as the film came out of the holiday period. The hold on Thursday could have been better. It saw a 50 per cent drop from Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, collecting Rs. 1.80 crore approx. It would have been preferable to stay over Rs. 2.50 crore, but this isn’t too bad if the film can pick up on Saturday.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Bison Kaalamaadan in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3.40 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.30 cr. Sunday Rs. 5.60 cr. Monday Rs. 7.35 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 4.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 33.90 cr.

The first week in Tamil Nadu amounted to Rs. 31.25 crore. On Wednesday, it seemed like the film could target Rs. 60-70 crore final in the state, but the drop in the last two days has made that very difficult, if not impossible. The target now is to reach Rs. 50 crore, which would still require some work to do in the second weekend.

Dhruv Vikram made his debut in 2019 with the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma. That film didn’t do well, and then his next two films, which included a scrapped remake of Arjun Reddy, debuted digitally. Bison marks his first theatrical release after over half a decade, and he is finally going to taste a HIT.

The Territorial Breakdown for Bison Kaalamaadan in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 31.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.45 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.85 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.35 cr. Total Rs. 33.90 cr.

