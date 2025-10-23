Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Thamma is the tentpole film of my career’

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for consistently choosing the most unique films and subjects. Be it Bala, Andhadhun, Article 15, or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actor never hesitates to take up risks when it comes to exploring different themes. With his first Diwali release, Thamma, he has delivered his biggest opening to date, Rs. 23 crore net at the Indian box office.

Overwhelmed by the audience's reception, Ayushmann, who is now the talk of the town, said, “I’m an entertainer, so it brings me so much joy to see people loving and enjoying Thamma and my performance during these big Diwali holidays. When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that Thamma was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I had always wished to happen in my career.”

He further added, “Thamma is the tentpole film of my career, and I’m fortunate to have had Diwali to release it. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar’s film release. Today, I have gone to the theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible!”

Khurrana called it a validation by the audience. “It’s almost a validation of my trajectory in Hindi cinema, and I thank Dinesh Vijan for trusting me to play a character with no reference point like an Indian ‘betaal’. To see people enjoy to their fullest in theatres watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride is truly an insane feeling,” he said.

Ayushmann concluded by saying that Thamma's opening day collection came at a time when people believed only sequels and big-star films would find an audience. For the unversed, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Interestingly, Thamma is expected to continue the successful streak of the horror-comedy universe.

