The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Reveals Battling a Stress-Related Brain Aneurysm, Here's All About It

Kim Kardashian has revealed a shocking health diagnosis in a teaser for the new season of her Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. In the preview clip, Kim is seen going into an MRI scanner and later tells her family, “There was a little aneurysm.” Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, reacts with surprise, saying, “Whoa!”

Kim explained that the doctor linked the aneurysm to stress, saying, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’ ” The SKIMS founder has been juggling multiple pressures, including her law school studies, where she is seen struggling with a part of the bar exam and breaking down emotionally.

The clip also shows Kim reflecting on her divorce from ex Kanye 'Ye' West, the father of her four children. She said tearfully, “I’m happy it’s over. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.” Later, she expressed frustration, stating, “Last night I was like, ‘Why the f---- is this happening?’ ”

Here’s what Kim Kardashian is suffering from

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.” While brain aneurysms are relatively common, most are small and not serious. “Most brain aneurysms don’t rupture,” the Clinic adds. However, if an aneurysm leaks or bursts, it can cause bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

Kim Kardashian has openly discussed the role stress has played in her health. In the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, she revealed a flare-up of her psoriasis, which she had not experienced since her divorce. She said, “I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

Kim mentioned how important it is for her to protect her four children, North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6, from negative influences. She mentioned that her kids are growing up and will eventually learn and see things for themselves, so her main role as a mother is to ensure they remain protected during difficult times.

Reflecting on her relationship with Kanye West, Kim shared that she had always felt responsible for helping and protecting him in the past. She admitted that she often thought she should have stayed or tried to help more, but this time, she no longer felt that personal responsibility. "It is so f------ sad," she said.

