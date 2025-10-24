Inside Malaika Arora’s 52nd birthday bash: Star-studded midnight party, Chaiyya Chaiyya dance and heartfelt wishes from Bollywood

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora celebrated her 52nd birthday on October 23 with an intimate midnight party surrounded by close friends and family. The actress marked the special moment by cutting a cake labeled ‘50’, adding a fun twist to the celebration. Her son Arhaan Khan was by her side as she made her birthday wish, creating a heartwarming mother-son moment that instantly caught fans’ attention on social media.

Malaika Arora dances to her iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya

The highlight of the night was Malaika’s energetic performance on her timeless hit Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Shah Rukh Khan. Guests cheered as the birthday girl relived her iconic dance number, proving that her charisma remains unmatched even at 52.

The actress shared glimpses of the celebration on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a peek into the private bash. Among those in attendance was Gabriella Demetriades, who joined in the celebrations. Malaika looked radiant in a golden outfit, exuding elegance and confidence as she posed for pictures.

Here’s how Bollywood wished Malaika Arora

Birthday wishes poured in from across Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture with Malaika and wrote, “Happy birthday darling Malla. Golden girl Golden birthday. Have the bestest one ever love you @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Kajol also sent her love through an Instagram Story, writing, “Wishing you a birthday filled with fun, laughter and madness.” Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora added a personal touch, posting, “For all the years of being 50. You are finally 50, my beautiful sister.”

Her ex-partner Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from their Paris trip and captioned it, “Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar posted a heartfelt message that read, “I love you so much @malaikaaroraofficial… happy birthday to the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar! Have a blessed decade!” Malaika replied, “Love you my Karan.”

Earlier, Farah Khan had shared a fun clip from Malaika’s Goa birthday celebration, where she humorously wished her for turning 40, only for Malaika to correct her saying she’s now 50.

On the professional front, Malaika recently starred in the dance number Poison Baby from the film Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Talking about the song, Malaika said, “It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into Poison Baby felt electric.”

The song, composed by Sachin-Jigar with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has quickly become a fan favorite. With her latest dance comeback and a star-studded birthday celebration, Malaika Arora continues to prove that age is just a number.

