Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty starrer Nears 750cr Worldwide in 3 Weeks

Kantara Chapter 1 has a very good third week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 85 crore approx. That marks a near 50 per cent drop from the second week, which is a solid hold considering the film faced multiple new releases last week. The total gross after three weeks in release stands at Rs. 639 crore.

Additionally, the film has grossed Rs. 109 crore (USD 12.25 million) internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 748 crore.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 384.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 169.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 17.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 12.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 12.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 7.00 cr. Total Rs. 639.00 cr.

The film benefited from the Diwali holiday period, with business remaining at elevated levels on weekdays. The film is now out of the holiday period, with business returning to normal in South India yesterday. In North, there was still some holiday boost there yesterday, with the Hindi version holding very well. From Today, it will be pretty much normalcy across the board, except maybe some minor help here and there.

The film is poised to become the Highest Grosser of the Year, surpassing Chhaava. It has a shot at hitting the Rs. 700 crore mark, though that will depend on hold in the coming weeks, particularly the fourth week.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 214.75 cr. APTS Rs. 96.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 64.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 53.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 210.50 cr. Total Rs. 639.00 cr.

