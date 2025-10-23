Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport as they head for vacation with daughter Raha

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport, just a day after hosting an intimate Diwali celebration at their home, Vastu. The couple, who have now moved into their newly constructed Krishna Raj bungalow in Bandra’s Pali Hill, appeared in casual and comfortable outfits as they made their way to the airport.

Ranbir and Alia keep it casual at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor greeted photographers with a friendly wave from a distance before entering the airport. The actor kept his look simple in a denim jacket layered over a white T-shirt, paired with a cap. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, opted for a white tank top, sunglasses, and a no-fuss look, perfectly reflecting her relaxed airport style. The duo’s casual appearance drew attention from fans and photographers, as the couple continues to be one of Bollywood’s most talked-about pairs.

Their last Diwali celebration at Vastu

Before moving into their new home, Alia and Ranbir hosted a cozy Diwali gathering for their close friends and family at Vastu. The couple also performed a Lakshmi Puja at home, followed by a small get-together with their staff, where they distributed gifts and expressed gratitude for their support.

In an interview with ETimes, Alia shared, “This year, I'm going all out since it's our final Diwali at this home. Therefore, the food menu will feature all our favorites and traditional Diwali dishes. We have specific items on the menu that are very Vaastu oriented—what we've enjoyed over the years.”

She added, “I'm really going for it, even though I'm a bit overwhelmed with the house move. All our friends are invited. When I sent out the invites, it said - ‘Last Diwali in Vaastu. Please come and celebrate. Bring a positive vibe. The dress code is always festive yet relaxed.’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who last appeared together in Brahmastra, are set to reunite on-screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love and War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a major role and is reportedly inspired by the classic Sangam. The movie is expected to hit theatres in March 2026.

