EXCLUSIVE: Parmeet Sethi opens up on losing film roles due to hero insecurities: ‘They said I’d overpower them’

Actor and filmmaker Parmeet Sethi recently opened up about being replaced in films because of lead actors’ insecurities. In an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, Sethi shared how certain projects slipped away from him after being initially cast as the main villain.

“I won’t lie. Ek do films thi jaha par mujhe main villain cast karne ke baad ‘thank you very much’ boldiya gaya (There were one or two films where, after being cast as the main villain, I was told ‘thank you very much’ and replaced) kyuki the hero said that mujhe ye overpower karlega. He is taller than me, yaa kuch hua hoga (because the hero said I would overpower him, maybe I was taller, or something like that),” Parmeet Sethi said.

“I won’t name the heroes lekin do films thi jaha I remember, jaha par mujhe bola gaya ki nai sir, it’s not working out (I won’t name the heroes, but there were two films where I was told, ‘No sir, it’s not working out’). So hoti hain insecurities yaa jo bhi hota hain theeke (Such insecurities exist, and that’s okay). I don’t blame anybody. Sab apna apna career sambhalne ki koshish kar rahe hote hain (I don’t blame anyone, everyone is just trying to protect their own career).”

Parmeet Sethi on his career choices

Sethi, known for his role as the antagonist in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, explained that he was selective about his work, which cost him visibility in the film industry. “Jis films mein role mujhe theek nahi lage maine nahi kiye (I didn’t do the films where I didn’t like the role), isliye maine kam films kari (that’s why I did fewer films). Kam films kari that means thoda sa out of sight, out of mind hojata hain (Doing fewer films means you slowly go out of sight and out of mind). So mujhe phir filmein kam milne lagi (So I started getting fewer film offers),” he said.

Parmeet added that while his film career didn’t take off as expected, television helped him rebuild his image. “Jo full-fledged career hona chahiye tha films ka woh nai hua (The kind of full-fledged film career I should have had didn’t happen). Then I went back to TV and again I had to rebuild myself as a lead. (Then I returned to television and had to rebuild myself as a lead actor). Because waha par bhi ek time hota hain jab aap chalte ho phir usko re-establish karna mushkil hota hain (Because even there, once your time passes, it becomes difficult to re-establish yourself),” Sethi said.

Here’s how Parmeet found balance between TV and films

After experimenting with both mediums, Sethi realized the unique opportunities television offers. “Maine socha TV is not for me so I went for films then I came back to TV, eat humble pie (I thought television wasn’t for me, so I moved to films, but later returned to TV and had to humble myself). I realised that TV jo de sakta hain woh filmein nahi de sakti hain (I realized that what television can offer, films cannot),” he explained.

“That’s when I said ki nai ab mein karuga toh dono karuga (That’s when I decided that now I’ll do both). Aisa nai hain ki mujhe TV nai karna yaa film nai karni (It’s not like I don’t want to do TV or films). Koi bhi kaam badaa yaa chhota nai hota hain (No work is big or small).”

Sethi highlighted that even major stars began their journeys on television. “When you look at it, Shahrukh bhi TV se nikla hain (When you look at it, even Shah Rukh started from TV), Archana bhi TV se nikli hain (Archana too came from TV), Ayushmann Khurrana bhi TV se nikla hain, Vikrant Massey bhi (Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey also started from television),” he said.

Reflecting on his professional journey, Sethi stressed, “Life aapko lessons sikhaati hain (Life teaches you lessons). Jitni jaldi aap woh lesson seekh jao aap aage badh sakte ho (The sooner you learn those lessons, the faster you can move forward). Jab aapko life kuch bol rahi hain ki yaha par tujhe mehnat karni padegi, toh woh naak life ragadvayegi chahe aapko ussi wakt karna hain yaa 5 saal baad (When life tells you that you need to work hard, it will make you do it, whether you do it now, five years later, or ten years later).”

Calling life a “joy ride,” he added, “Don’t take it too seriously. Ultimately sab jaane wale hain (Don’t take life too seriously; ultimately, we’re all going to leave someday). Jitna aap ye ride enjoy karoge, jo bhi aapka phase hain life ka, I think you’ll be the most successful human being than any other person (The more you enjoy this ride, whatever phase of life you’re in, the more successful you’ll be as a human being compared to anyone else).”

Parmeet Sethi, who has appeared in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Badmaash Company, and Rustom, continues to balance his work across television and cinema.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Thamma is the tentpole film of my career’