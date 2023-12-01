6 Hindi motivational web series to elevate your spirits: Kota Factory to Aspirants

Sometimes, we all need a little something to get us inspired. Some might get that inspiration from the people around them, whilst others from books or movies. However, there are also several web series that you can watch to get your dose of motivation. Be it education, career, or relationships, these shows can help you relate to the struggles while also pushing you forward toward your goals.

Not only motivation, these shows are a great source of entertainment too. Looking for the best ones to watch? Here are 6 recommendations of the best motivational web series in Hindi that you can watch on OTT platforms!

6 Indian inspirational web series that you must watch

1. Aspirants (2021)

IMDb Rating: 9.2

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Writer: Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey, Ashutosh Chaturvedi, Pankaj Mavchi

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story of this motivational web series for students is unique as it combines the hopes and ambitions of UPSC aspirants along with the failures and tough times. In the Old Rajinder Nagar area of Delhi are three friends - Abhilash, Guri, and SK, preparing for their UPSC exams.

Only one of the three succeeds in realizing their dream, while the other two move on to doing other things. Their lives after the exams are filled with situations that will test their bond. The core message of Aspirants teaches the value of having optimism but also contingencies just in case.

2. Operation MBBS (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Cast: Ayush Mehra, Anshul Chauhan, Sarah Hashmi

Director: Amrit Raj Gupta

Writer: Puneet Batra, Ayesha Nair, Pravin Yadav

Year of release: 2020

Where to Watch: YouTube

The road to get an MBBS degree is not an easy one, and that is what Operation MBBS does a good job of depicting. Three first-year medical students Huma, Nishant and Sakshi are able to secure a seat at one of the finest medical schools in the country. The aspiring doctors however are faced with hardships, bullying, peer pressure, and expectations from their families, which they must navigate through to succeed. There are several moments of levity mixed well with moments of despair that lend the show its authenticity.

3. Kota Factory (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.0

Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan

Director: Raghav Subbu

Writer: Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Sandeep Jain, Manoj Kalwani

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kota Factory is undeniably one of the best motivational series on Netflix for students! Based in a city that is dubbed as the education hub of the country, comes a story that millions can relate to. The story revolves around a 16-year-old science student Vaibhav who moves to Kota to prepare for the IIT entrance examinations.

Vaibhav and his friends are faced with day-to-day problems that they must take head-on to crack the exam. The show captures the pressures and challenges that students face on campus of the coaching centers quite well. The inspirational web series uses black-and-white schemes to depict the mundane life of students in Kota.

4. Laakhon Mein Ek (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Cast: Ritvik Sahore, Shiv Subramanyam, Alam Khan

Director: Abhishek Sengupta

Writer: Biswa Kalyan Rath, Vaspar Dandiwala, Debjita Dhar

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

15-year-old Aakash simply wants to make mimicry videos and post them online. However, his dad has different plans for him. He sends Aakash to an IIT coaching institute, where he is an absolute misfit. How Aakash navigates through the situation and finds the courage to follow his path, is quite inspiring.

5. Selection Day (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Cast: Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, Karanvir Malhotra, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manesh Manjrekar

Director: Udayan Prasad, Karan Boolani

Writer: Marston Bloom, Sumit Arora, Athar Nawaaz, Kalyani Pandit, Aravind Adiga

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch: Netflix

Selection Day is based on Man Booker Prize Winner, Aravind Adiga’s novel. It revolves around the story of two brothers- Radha and Manju- who are raised by their cricket-obsessed father. The two cricket prodigies struggle against their father and the system to realise their ambitions.

6. TVF Pitchers (2015)

IMDb Rating: 9.1

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Jitendra Kumar

Director: Amit Golani, Arunabh Kumar, Vaibhav Bundhoo

Writer: Arunabh Kumar, Biswapati Sarkar, Prashant Kumar, Shubham Sharma, Talha Siddiqui

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch: Zee5

TVF Pitchers is an inspiring web series that strongly resonates with budding entrepreneurs because it encapsulates what it takes to start and run a business. The story is about Naveen, Yogi, Jeetu, and Mandal who leave their unsatisfactory jobs and come together to launch their own startup.

The show, through these well-written characters, perfectly highlights the struggles faced by people trying to start their own ventures. It also sheds light on the strain the process puts on personal relationships and the effort and sacrifice it takes to strike a balance.

