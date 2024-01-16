7 Best Hindi mystery movies on Amazon Prime: Aamir Khan's Talaash to Akshay Kumar's 8x10 Tasveer

Amazon Prime has a fantastic collection of Hindi mystery movies that will keep you hooked till the end. These films, directed by talented filmmakers, offer a variety of thrilling experiences. The mystery genre is adored by movie enthusiasts as it keeps them guessing and on the edge of their seats. To make things easier for you, here's a handpicked list of seven of the finest Hindi mystery movies available for your enjoyment on Amazon Prime Video.

7 Best Hindi mystery movies on Amazon Prime that you should watch

1. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

2 hours 19 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Swastika Mukerjee

Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Swastika Mukerjee Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee Writer: Dibakar Banerjee, Urmi Juvekar, Sharandidu Bandyopadhyay

Dibakar Banerjee, Urmi Juvekar, Sharandidu Bandyopadhyay Year of release: 2015

Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! is a mystery thriller based on the popular fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi created by Sharandidu Bandyopadhyay. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role along with Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee. The film is set in 1942 Kolkata when Byomkesh tries to unravel a mystery. It was released in 2015 and received universal acclaim but underperformed at the box office. It remains one of the finest period mystery films to come out of Bollywood.

2. Neeyat (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri

Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri Director: Anu Menon

Anu Menon Writer: Anu Menon, Girvani Dhyani, Advaita Kala, Priya Venkatraman

Anu Menon, Girvani Dhyani, Advaita Kala, Priya Venkatraman Year of release: 2023

Vidya Balan's Neeyat has something which is rare in Indian cinema, a female police officer at the forefront. The film follows the mysterious demise of a billionaire at his Scotland castle and the ultimate search for the real culprit. The film has a strong ensemble including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, and Amrita Puri.

3. Rahasya (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 mins

2 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tisca Chopra

Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tisca Chopra Director: Manish Gupta

Manish Gupta Writer: Manish Gupta

Manish Gupta Year of release: 2015

Rahasya is one of the most underrated mystery thrillers in recent years. Written and directed by Manish Gupta, the film is based on the infamous 2008 Noida double homicide case. Its tight writing is lifted by the strong performances of Kay Kay Menon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tisca Chopra, Mita Vashisht, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Do give it a watch if you missed it, especially if you are into gripping mystery stories.

4. Ugly (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

2 hours 8 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vineet Kumar Singh, Girish Kulkarni, Surveen Chawla

Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vineet Kumar Singh, Girish Kulkarni, Surveen Chawla Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Writer: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Year of release: 2014

Anurag Kashyap is at his best when delving into stories of the worst side of human behavior. His 2014 mystery thriller is an example of that as it follows the disappearance of a struggling actor's daughter and the events that follow. Ugly has some of the best performances on screen by Rahul Bhat, Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Girish Kulkarni. The film has a powerful ending that will surely linger in your mind for days to come.

5. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Writer: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2012

Reema Kagti's Talaash: The Answer Lies Within follows the story of a police officer (played by Aamir Khan) trying to cope with a personal loss while trying to unravel a mystery. Both Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji's performances are the backbone of the film. Talaash is a well-written, well-directed, and acted mystery thriller with a twist ending that one cannot afford to miss.

6. Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Ram Kapoor, Vivan Bhatena, Shefali Shah

Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Ram Kapoor, Vivan Bhatena, Shefali Shah Director: Vijay Lalwani

Vijay Lalwani Writer: Vijay Lalwani

Vijay Lalwani Year of release: 2010

Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone starrer mystery thriller Karthik Calling Karthik has a unique premise, a guy starts getting calls from himself. The entire story is built around this event as the film also delves into themes of mental health and isolation. All the actors in the film give a stellar performance that makes Karthik Calling Karthik an intriguing watch. The film has a unique subject that is rarely made in Bollywood.

7. 8x10 Tasveer (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Takia, Sharmila Tagore, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anant Mahadevan, Girish Karnad

Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Takia, Sharmila Tagore, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anant Mahadevan, Girish Karnad Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Nagesh Kukunoor Writer: Nagesh Kukunoor

Nagesh Kukunoor Year of release: 2009

8x10 Tasveer is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and follows a man who is able to enter a picture and re-experience its events in order to unravel the cause of his father's demise. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Takia, Sharmila Tagore, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anant Mahadevan and Girish Karnad. It remains one of the most overlooked films of Kumar. Upon its release, the film failed to impress the audiences and critics. However, it can be enjoyed on the streaming for its interesting elements.

