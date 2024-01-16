11 Best Hindi dubbed animated movies on Netflix: Princess Mononke, My Neighbour Totoro, Ponyo and more

The rise in popularity of anime in India has been consistent. When a form of entertainment captures the interest of a broad audience, it inevitably becomes sought after. Yet, for many people, the challenge of watching anime in Japanese with subtitles persists. This is why we are making the viewing process easy by presenting a selection of the best anime movies in Hindi on Netflix! Explore the list below. All you need for a delightful experience is Netflix and a generous bucket of popcorn.

11 Best Hindi dubbed animated movies to watch on Netflix

1. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023)

Running Time: 1 hour 50 min

1 hour 50 min IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Action

Fantasy / Action Director: Ayataka Tanemura

Ayataka Tanemura Year of release: 2023

First on our anime movies Hindi dubbed list is Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. Amidst a magical realm, Asta, lacking magical prowess, embarks on a quest to claim the prestigious role of the Wizard King. His journey is characterized by resilience, triumph over challenges, displays of strength, and the unwavering fulfillment of promises to his friends.

2. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021)

Running Time: 1 hour 23 min

1 hour 23 min IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Action

Fantasy / Action Director: Kwang II Han

Kwang II Han Year of release: 2021

For those seeking fantastic anime movies in Hindi dubbed, begin with The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. It unfolds Vesemir's saga, rising from poverty to a revered witcher famed for monster slaying. However, a looming threat forces Vesemir to confront the haunting demons from his past.

3. Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020)

Running Time: 1 hour 14 min

1 hour 14 min IMDB Rating: 6.4 / 10

6.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Sci-fi / Action

Sci-fi / Action Director: Takeru Nakajima, Yoshiyuki Okada

Takeru Nakajima, Yoshiyuki Okada Story By : Dai Sato, Tsukasa Kondo

: Dai Sato, Tsukasa Kondo Year of release: 2020

Continuing down our Hindi dubbed anime list on Netflix, we have Altered Carbon: Resleeved. It follows Takeshi Kovacs, resurrected on the planet Latimer, as he faces a dual mission. Tasked with safeguarding a teenage tattooist named Holly, Kovacs also dives into an investigation surrounding the death of a yakuza boss. Alongside Gina, a no-nonsense CTAC agent with an oddly familiar demeanor, Kovacs navigates a complex web of mysteries in this thrilling anime.

4. Pokemon: Secrets Of The Jungle (2020)

Running Time: 1 hour 40 min

1 hour 40 min IMDB Rating: 6.4 / 10

6.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Action

Fantasy / Action Director: Tetsuo Yajima

Tetsuo Yajima Written By : Atsuhiro Tomioka, Tetsuo Yajima

: Atsuhiro Tomioka, Tetsuo Yajima Year of release: 2020

Continuing on our anime movie Hindi dubbed list, we present Pokemon: Secrets Of The Jungle. Koko, who spent his childhood in the bush with a solitary Zarude, encounters the human world and an impending threat to his home when he crosses paths with Ash and Pikachu.

5. Ponyo (2008)

Running Time: 1 hour 43 min

1 hour 43 min IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

7.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Fantasy / Adventure Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Written By : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Year of release: 2008

Next in the Hindi dubbed anime list, we have Ponyo. It tells the tale of Sosuke, who rescues a goldfish ensnared in a bottle. Little does he realize that this goldfish is no ordinary creature; she is the daughter of a wizard. Utilizing her father's magical abilities, she undergoes a captivating transformation into a young woman and, in the course of this magical process, discovers a deep connection and affection for Sosuke.

6. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Running Time: 1 hour 59 min

1 hour 59 min IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / War

Fantasy / War Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Written By : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Year of release: 2004

Howl's Moving Castle, a Hindi dubbed anime on Netflix, unfolds the tale of a young woman cursed with an old body by a jealous witch. In her predicament, she must depend on a self-indulgent yet insecure young wizard and his associates, all residing in his legged, walking castle, to break the enchantment.

7. Spirited Away (2001)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 min

2 hours 5 min IMDB Rating: 8.6 / 10

8.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Fantasy / Adventure Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Written By : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Year of release: 2001

Spirited Away is a Hindi anime on Netflix that delves into the narrative of a wistful 10-year-old girl. While her family relocates to the suburbs, she accidentally discovers a world governed by gods, witches, and spirits, where humans undergo transformation into monstrous beings.

8. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 min

2 hours 13 min IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Fantasy / Adventure Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Written By : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Year of release: 1997

When it comes to anime in Hindi dubbed list, Princess Mononoke stands tall. The storyline follows Ashitaka, who becomes entangled in a clash between the forest gods and Tatara, a mining colony. As he embarks on a quest to find a cure for a Tatarigami's curse, he crosses paths with San, also known as the Mononoke Hime.

9. Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

Running Time: 1 hour 42 min

1 hour 42 min IMDB Rating: 7.8 / 10

7.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Fantasy / Adventure Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Written By : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Year of release: 1989

Presenting the next gem on our anime movies in Hindi dubbed list – Kiki's Delivery Service. The story revolves around thirteen-year-old Kiki, who dreams of independence as a witch and secures a job at a delivery service. However, her world takes a mysterious turn when she wakes up one day to find herself unable to fly her broom or communicate with her cat, adding an unexpected twist to her magical journey.

10. My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

Running Time: 1 hour 26 min

1 hour 26 min IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Fantasy / Adventure

Fantasy / Adventure Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki Written By : Hayao Miyazaki

: Hayao Miyazaki Year of release: 1998

My Neighbour Totoro is a Hindi dubbed anime movie narrating the story of two young girls who move to a new neighborhood to support their ailing mother. The new locale is entwined with a forest inhabited by a myriad of enchanting forest spirits. In this magical setting, the two sisters forge special bonds with their newfound friends from the spirit realm. When looking to watch a great anime movie in Hindi, My Neighbour Totoro is a great pick!

11. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (2019)

Running Time: 1 hour 38 min

1 hour 38 min IMDB Rating: 5.7 / 10

5.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Adventure

Action / Adventure Director: Kunihiko Yuyama, Motonori Sakakibara

Kunihiko Yuyama, Motonori Sakakibara Written By : Takeshi Shudo, Kunihiko Yuyama

: Takeshi Shudo, Kunihiko Yuyama Year of release: 2019

In Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, Dr. Fuji crafts a formidable living weapon by cloning the legendary Pokémon Mew. However, when Mewtwo formulates a destructive plan to annihilate the world, Ash, Pikachu, and their companions find themselves in a race against time to avert the impending catastrophe and save the day. One of the standout films in our anime movie in Hindi dubbed list!

