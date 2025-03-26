When Chunky Panday revealed social media trolling ‘was very upsetting and disturbing’ for Ananya Panday and his family

Veteran actor Chunky Panday, who has entertained audiences with a variety of memorable roles over his three-decade-long career, once spoke about his daughter Ananya Panday's career in Bollywood and also talked about her getting trolled and receiving hate online, mentioning that it was very upsetting and disturbing.

In an old chat with Times Of India, Chunky Panday was asked about the advice he gave his daughter as she prepared for her Bollywood journey. Chunky shared that he emphasized the importance of forging her own path rather than trying to replicate someone else's success.

He advised the Call Me Bae star not to imitate another person's success story, as it might not work for her, and to create her own unique journey. He also stressed the importance of never underestimating or overestimating anyone in the industry.

According to him, success is unpredictable, and just because someone has delivered a hit with one actor does not guarantee they will do the same with another. He encouraged the Dream Girl 2 actress not to chase the wrong opportunities and to let things unfold naturally while also reminding her that excessive calculation often leads to confusion.

Chunky also addressed how the negativity and trolling on social media initially affected the family. He said, "Initially, it was very upsetting and disturbing for all of us. But then I said, listen, girl, this is an app. It's not a human being. Why are you having so many emotions?"

He pointed out that while the platform consists of real people, it can be deleted or ignored whenever necessary. Although reading negative comments is upsetting for any parent, Chunky reminded her that trolling is part of the business and is unlikely to stop.

Advertisement

Chunky Panday is gearing up for his next project, Housefull 5, where he will reunite with Akshay Kumar and an ensemble of talented actors.

The upcoming comedy film is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Serving as the fifth installment in the popular Housefull series, the film promises to deliver yet another round of laughter and entertainment. Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in Kesari: Chapter 2.