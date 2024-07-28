Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad steps out hand-in-hand with actor for a romantic movie night; WATCH

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter earlier this year, is dating actress Saba Azad. The couple often paint the town red with their public appearances.

Hrithik and Saba recently stepped out for a movie night and a video of them has caught our attention on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan walks hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Saba Azad

In a video posted on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan can be seen walking ahead of his girlfriend Saba Azad and she soon joins him. Saba hands over his phone to Hrithik and then holds his arm while entering a building.

Saba's romantic gesture is a treat for the eyes. The couple opted for casual wear for the night.

Hrithik opted for a black jacket, an olive green tee, and blue jeans. He paired his outfit with an olive green cap. Saba, on the other hand, wore a blue tie-and-dye shirt with black jeggings.

Watch the video here:

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad watched Marvel's recently-released film, Deadpool & Wolverine on Sunday. They were spotted outside PVR Cinemas in Mumbai.

When Saba Azad didn't get voiceover work for two years

In June this year, Saba Azad revealed that she didn't receive voiceover projects for two years. In her Instagram story, Saba posted a picture of herself as she recorded a voiceover last month.

In other Instagram stories, Saba also opened up on how a filmmaker felt that since she was dating a successful actor, the Rocket Boys actress might not need work.

All about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The couple made their first public appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they often shower love on each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the superstar attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12. His girlfriend Saba was missing at the event.

Recently, Hrithik was also spotted at Farah Khan's residence after her mom Menka Irani's demise.

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film, War. The upcoming movie also stars John Abraham, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead.

