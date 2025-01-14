Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel remembers him as ‘thin, introverted and awkward teenager’; says, 'We were family friends...'

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel stepped into the industry together in the year 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The two knew each other even before they made their mark on the hearts of audiences. Most recently, the Gadar 2 star reminisced about the actor being a thin, introverted, and awkward teenager. She also talked about how both of them evolved and grew as individuals.

During a recent conversation with News18, Ameesha Patel talked about her Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan and noted how he continues to stay relevant and remains a “fitness icon” for his fans even after so many years.

When asked about her first impression of the actor, Patel shared: “We were family friends, and I knew him when we were teenagers. He was a thin, introverted, and awkward teenager. He was shy like me. When I came back to Mumbai after my education in Boston and saw him, he had completely transformed!"

Ameesha compared Hrithik Roshan to a caterpillar that transitioned into a butterfly. She recalled referring to him as a “superstar,” though he couldn’t register it at the time and called her biased. The actress shared that they both had grown from "gawky teenagers" to "young adults."

According to her, they had become confident and talkative, shedding their earlier shyness. “And we hit it off from the word go! I used to call him Pierce Brosnan, the Bond! The term ‘Greek God’ was also coined by me, and I’m very proud of it. It stuck with him since day one,” she further added.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also featured Anupam Kher , Mohnish Bahl, Dalip Tahil, and others in important roles. Nearly 25 years later, the film was re-released in theaters on Roshan’s 51st birthday earlier this week, on January 10, 2025.

