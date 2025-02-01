Hrithik Roshan’s sweet craving has internet divided over it being healthy or unhealthy; which side are you on?

Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in the industry and is an inspiration for many people. He recently asked his followers if they considered gajar ka halwa (carrot halwa) healthy or unhealthy. The actor’s sweet craving has the internet divided.

Today, February 1, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a picture of a bowl of some delicious-looking gajar ka halwa. In the caption, he wrote, “Gajjar ka halwa. Healthy? Or unhealthy? What do you think.”

Have a look at Hrithik’s post!

In the comments section of the post, netizens had different opinions. One person said, “Delicious ofcourse its healthy,” and another wrote, “Healthy n tastyyyy.” A comment read, “Carrot is good for health. So I guess gajar ka halwa good for health.”

One user stated, “Unhealthy.” Some people suggested Hrithik focus on the taste and forget everything else. A comment read, “If it tasty then forget healthy or unhealthy,” and another said, “Brain freezes for those few minutes until you finish the bowl!”

A user mentioned, “Not all food is measured in nutrition. Some are meant to make our hearts full & Gajar ka halwa is one of them.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film War 2. Last month, he revealed that he was preparing for a dance-off with Jr. NTR in the film. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Kiara Advani. The action thriller is set to release on August 14, 2025.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla last year, Hrithik expressed his excitement, saying, “Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him, which is going to be interesting.”

Apart from this, he also has the superhero movie Krrish 4 in his lineup. The official announcement of the film is highly awaited. Producer Rakesh Roshan earlier teased that it will be announced very soon.