Hum Aapke Hain Koun's Renuka Shahane talks about Ashutosh Rana and motherhood: 'I got married only because I wanted kids'

Loveyapa actor Ashutosh Rana tied the knot with Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress Renuka Shahane after dating for three years. The duo has been giving couple goals ever since they married, and fans are in love with them. However, did you know that Renuka married Ashutosh just to have kids. Yes, you read that right! Renuka recently spilled the beans on her wedding with the actor, and the backstory will definitely surprise you.

In a recent conversation with Gauahar Khan on her podcast show MaaNoranjan, Renuka Shahane opened up about it and shared that, although they were dating, it was quite difficult for them to take the big step of getting married. She shared that they both were flourishing in their careers and content in their independent lives, and leaping into marriage was a daunting prospect.

With the spotlight constantly on them, they were aware that any misstep, whether in the relationship or the institution of marriage, could be magnified. The pressure of making it work while balancing fame made the decision even more complex.

Renuka revealed her intention behind tying the knot, and it’s about starting a family. She shared, “But, I got married only because I wanted kids. I was very happy because my idea of having a stable family background for my kids was very clear in my head. Rana ji, being a very family-oriented person, you want the father of your child to be like that.”

She also shared that they got married as Ashutosh’s spiritual guru suggested. Revealing the same, Renuka shared, “The only reason why Rana ji got married to me was because of his spiritual guru, he told him to. While we were dating, his guruji told him that I have chosen a bahu for you.”

She added, “He was scared. Who is this person? He didn’t know that guruji was talking about me only. Guruji said that she is a good girl, you should ask for her hand.”

Renuka Shahane further shared that the Chhaava actor revealed to her mother his intention to marry her, as his spiritual guru had suggested. Her mom was taken aback and questioned whether Rana was proposing out of genuine love or simply because his guru had advised him to do so.

She also shared how her husband’s friend came to meet her a day after she delivered her first child and asked her to shed weight. She shared, “There are a lot of things that people don’t tell you. It was so strange that a doctor, who was visiting us, happened to be a friend of Ashutosh. He and his wife came to visit me in the hospital, and the first thing he said was ‘now you must lose weight’.”

The actress revealed that she was taken aback by his unexpected comment immediately after she had given birth to her first child. Still adjusting to the whirlwind of new motherhood, she couldn’t quite grasp what kind of pressure was being referred to. The remark left her completely bewildered, especially since she had just experienced the most significant moment of experiencing motherhood for the very first time.

For the unversed, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana tied the knot in 2001. The duo has been blessed with two sons, Shauryaman and Satyendra.

