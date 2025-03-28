Dupahiya: Sparsh Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane and Bhuvan Arora announce Season 2’s return with a quirky video; WATCH
Sparsh Shrivastava, Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane and Bhuvan Arora teased Season 2 of Dupahiya with a quirky post. Check it out.
Earlier this month, Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava and Shivani Raghuvanshi starrer Dupahiya started streaming on the digital platform. The series was hailed for its innocent storytelling, and days after the release of the first season, the makers announced its second season, titled Dupahiya Season 2.
Today, on March 28, Prime Video India took to their official Instagram handle and shared a quirky video to announce the second season of Dupahiya.
The announcement post featured the lead cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Shivani Raghuvanshi singing, "Aave laa Dupahiya." The video then shifts to Bhuvan, who snaps, "Kya aavela aavela, aa to gaya hai aur kitna aayega (What coming, it has already come)?"
In response to this, Sparsh Shrivastava responds in style, "Fir se aa raha hai bey, aur tum na ee hamri khushiyon pe zyada paani mat fera karo, panauti ho tum (It is returning and you don’t spoil my happiness. You are a loser)."
Furthermore, Gajraj Rao adds his dash of humor expressing, "Dupahiya nahin tum dono ka jo zabaan hai na vo highway pe nikal raha hai, sambhalo, break lagao uspe...gaana gao...vaapas aavela hai Dupahiya (Not Dupahiya, you both are speaking way too much. Control it and sing song...Dupahiya is returning)", and the entire star cast continues celebrating the return of the new season.
The video concluded with the text, "Aavela Dupahiya Season 2 in development," and the post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Koi daatega nahi na? Kyunki humne Dupahiya Season 2 mangwa liya hai."
Dupahiya Season 2 announced
The first season of Dupahiya was directed by Sonam Nair. It was created by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel LLP and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg. The nine episodic series narrates the story of Dhadakpur, a fictional crime-free village, where things take a hilarious twist after a motorbike gets stolen.
It featured Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. Released earlier this month on March 7, the show received immense love from the audience, and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
