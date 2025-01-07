Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves his Diler co-star Sreeleela in splits as he recreates her Pushpa 2 song Kissik’s signature step; don’t miss their goofy chemistry

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be soon making his acting in the industry with Dinesh Vijan’s Diler. According to reports, South star Sreeleela will be featuring opposite him in the upcoming sports drama. Meanwhile, the duo was spotted outside Maddock office, where their friendly chemistry stole the show.

On January 7, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela's video of the latest spotting has taken the internet by storm, in which they were seen flashing bright smiles coming out of the building. The duo came forward to especially pose for the paparazzi and shared a warm hug before leaving. During the latest appearance, their friendly chemistry caught everyone’s attention, as they appeared quite comfortable in each other’s company.

In addition to this, another video showed Sreeleela’s mother coming out of the building while Ibrahim was getting into his car. However, being his goofy self he recreated the actress’ Pushpa 2 song Kissik’s signature step leaving her in splits. Moreover, the actress immediately turned towards the paps to highlight Iggy’s fun gesture.

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t help gushing over the fresh on-screen pair. A fan wrote, "Very very beautiful" another fan asked, "Abrahim Bollywood debut kab hoga" while a third fan stated, "Cute - they make a good onscreen pair in a romantic movie."

Another fan called them "Super cute" while another user expressed his anticipation stating, "Very exited."

During their latest appearance, Sreeleela looked gorgeous in a pink bralette top with oversized denim jacket over it. She paired it with rugged jeans and opted for matching slippers. She left her wavy hair open and accessorized with hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Ibrahim rocked a casual look in a black shirt paired with cargo pants.

For the unversed, Diler is an upcoming sports-drama film which will be directed by Shiddat director Kunal Deshmukh and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

