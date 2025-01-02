Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa 2’s Sreeleela in upcoming rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri? Here’s what we know

Last week, on the occasion of Christmas, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar announced their collaboration for the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. While the makers are yet to officially announce the leading lady opposite Aaryan, the latest reports suggest Pushpa 2 sensation Sreeleela is in advanced talks with Karan Johar for the film.

Fans have already been excited about Kartik Aaryan's collaboration with Karan Johar. The latest report by India Today claims that Sreeleela has been in advanced stages of discussion with Karan Johar, which has been positive. According to reports, if the actress gets finalized for the role, it would mark her debut in the Hindi film industry.

The report further suggests that Pushpa 2: The Rule actress is reportedly in talks with other major production house and is eager to make her mark in the industry.

"She has an amazing screen presence, and pairing Kartik with Sreeleela will bring a refreshing new duo to Bollywood. However, talks are still on, and if everything falls in place, it should be finalized within the next few days. It will be exciting to see both of them together," a source close to the development shared with the publication.

Both Sreeleela and Dharma Productions have remained tight-lipped about the development and project details, industry buzz suggests that filming is slated to begin by mid-2025.

Notably, Sreeleela is known for her presence in South films like Skanda, Guntur Kaaram, and Aadikeshava, among others. Most recently, she charmed the audiences with her dazzling performance in the song Kissiks in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Speaking of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the upcoming rom-com announced on Christmas 2024 will be directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame director Sameer Vidwans. Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. It will be arriving in theaters in 2026.

Following the announcement, a report by Zoom suggested that Kartik is set to be paid Rs 50 crore for the film. The portal’s source mentioned that the actor’s market value has risen greatly after Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

