Independence Day 2023: Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah to Alia Bhatt's Raazi; 8 must-watch patriotic movies

India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. Not only is it a day to remember the sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters but also to revel in the unity and diversity of our nation. And what better way to do this than indulging in a good movie marathon with family and friends? Undoubtedly, Bollywood filmmakers have made iconic films that strike a chord with the sheer display and celebration of our unity of India and patriotism. From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi, we compiled a hearty list of films that you should watch. Thank us later!

1. Shershaah

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Nikitin Dheer, Manmeet Kaur, Shataf Figar, among others

Where to watch: Prime Video

Shershaah is based on the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Indian soldier Captain Vikram Batra. He had chased Pakistani soldiers out of the Indian territory with bravery and courage which finally resulted in the victory of India in the Kargil War of 1999. At the same time, the film also follows the brief love story between Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema before Batra got martyred. Undoubtedly, the film gives goosebumps when Captain Vikram Batra says, “Yeh Dil Maange More.”

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Shishir Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, among others

Where to watch: ZEE5

Uri: The Surgical Strike is a fictionally dramatised film on the true event of 2016 Uri attack on the Indian Army and its retaliation. In the true event, the Indian Army conducted retaliatory surgical strikes on alleged launch-pads used by militants in Pakistan administered Kashmir. Interestingly, the film is divided into five chapters namely, The Seven Sisters, An Unsettling Peace, Bleed India with Thousand cuts, Naya Hindustan, and The Strike. The film gained a lot of popularity by its one dialogue - “How’s the josh? High sir!”

3. Rang De Basanti

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Alice Patton, among others

Where to watch: Netflix

Rang De Basanti is a film about awakening. The film starts when a young British filmmaker comest to India to produce a documentary about the struggle of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, and their comrades during the British rule. Then she meets a group of friends hailing from Delhi University, who she thinks would help her, but little did she know that for them ‘patriotism’ is nothing but stories narrated in history books. Soon, the story takes a turn when one of the friend’s fiance - who was a pilot in the Indian Army - dies in a plane accident and the government blames him. The film definitely leaves one with the thought that revolution can take place anytime and anywhere.

Advertisement

4. 83

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, among others

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

83 is based on the Indian national cricket team which was once led by Kapil Dev and which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film is a sports-drama and it begins with a black-and-white opening sequence of the 1983 Cricket World Cup Final happening between India and West Indies. The film is special because it is based on true events when the Indian Cricket Team beat two times World Champions West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

5. Chak De! India

Director: Shimit Amin

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Tanya Abrol, Anaitha Nair, Arya Menon, Anjan Srivastav, Vibha Chibber, among others

Where to watch: Prime Video

Chak De! India is one of the most-loved films of all time. The film is about Kabir Khan who was accused of throwing a game for Indian national men’s hockey team to Pakistan. After seven years, Khan is called to coach the Indian national women’s hockey team. So, Khan finds himself in-charge of 16 young girls who belong to different parts of the country and are divided by their competitive natures and regional prejudices. The film takes a turn when the team follows the trail of unity and wins the Hockey World Cup.

6. Border

Director: J. P. Dutta

Cast: Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Raakhee, among others.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Border is a film based on the real life events that took place during the Battle of Longewala in the year 1971. In fact, it said that this film was J. P. Dutta’s ‘dream project’. The film emits emotions of courage, heartbreak, love, friendship, and most of all, patriotism for Mother India.

Advertisement

7. Sardar Udham

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, among others

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sardar Udham is a biographical historical drama based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Even though the film follows a non-linear narrative, it very much explores the reasons why Udham Singh assassinated the then Indian Civil Service officer Michael O’Dwyer. Later on, after being executed, his body is brought to Independent India and bodily remains are immersed in Sutlej river.

8. Raazi

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, among others

Where to watch: Prime Video

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, which is an honest account of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, who is married into a family of Pakistani military officers to relay information to India before the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. This film talks of courage and one’s commitment to their motherland.

Advertisement

So which of these films would you be watching on Independence Day? Let us know in the comments section below.