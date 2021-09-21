Injured Payal Ghosh shares ordeal after a suspected acid attack: I couldn’t sleep the whole night out of pain

Payal Ghosh, who has a knack for making headlines, is back in the limelight once again. However, this time for one of the most unfortunate incidents. According to the media reports, the actress turned politician was recently attacked by masked men in Mumbai. This happened while Payal was on her way back home after purchasing medicines. The actress also claimed that the masked men had a bottle in their hand which she suspected to be acid and claimed to suffer a minor injury on her left hand.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram and shared a video narrating her ordeal. Several fan pages have been carrying the video wherein Payal was talking about how she was attacked and got injured. In the video, she said, “Hi, I am Payal Ghosh and yesterday I went out to buy some medicine. As I was trying to sit in my driver’s seat, some people came and tried to attack me. There was a bottle in their hand. I don’t know what it was. I suspect maybe acid or something. They also tried to hit me with a rod. I tried to rescue (escape) and shouted, so the rod fell on my left hand and I got injured. Probably today I will go to the police station to do the FIR. I don’t know this kind of thing never happened to me in my life ever. This was the first time in Mumbai that I had to face this. I really don’t know what it was”.

This isn’t all. She also shared a picture of her injured hand and wrote, “I couldn’t sleep the whole night, out of pain”. While Payal is yet to file an FIR in the case, the Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale visited her to check on her. Sharing pics with him on Instagram, Payal wrote, “Thank you so much Honorable central minister Ramdas Athawale sir for coming to my home and checking up on me. Thank you for all the love and affection. I am doing much better and your care means so much to me”.

