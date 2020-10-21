EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal on marriage with Richa Chadha & Payal Ghosh's derogatory comments against her

The couple who were supposed to tie the knot this year, had to postpone the wedding because of Covid 19. Now, in an interview, he talks about his plans.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been together for quite sometime now. The couple give us love goals with their constant support and admiration for each other on social media. Ali and Richa also planned to take their relationship to the next level and get married. But they couldn't do that, after Covid played spoilsport.

The Coronavirus outbreak put their wedding plans on a temporary pause. With Mirzapur 2 up for release, we spoke to the actor and asked him about his marriage plans. He tells us, "I'm definitely not getting married in a year that has two zeros and two twos. We'll probably wait for the next year. The only good thing for me this year is Mirzapur 2 coming which will keep people away from the toxicity on social media."

Recently, Richa Chadha's name was also brought up almost unceremoniously when an altercation happened between Anurag Kashyap and Payal Ghosh, an actress who accused the Manmarziyaan director of sexual misconduct. While Payal allegedly said something derogatory about Richa's character, the Fukrey heroine slammed her with a legal case. Amid all this, Ali took a strong stand and supported his would-be wife. Ask him about the whole issue and he shares, "I'm glad that men can be feminists and strong ones at the same time. We just want to be there for the ones we love and make sure the society is shaped into something better. We are going to try and be there for everybody. Richa is close to me and of course, I would stand by her through everything."

