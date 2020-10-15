EXCLUSIVE: Payal Ghosh on rendering apology to Richa Chadha, FIR against Anurag Kashyap & tagging PMO

In an exclusive chat, we spoke to Payal Ghosh about her case against Anurag Kashyap, what is her state of mind like, tagging PMO and Narendra Modi in her tweet and more. Read.

Payal Ghosh recently in a shocking move alleged that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her. The latter denied the allegations. However, Payal went on to drag names of Richa Chadha, Humaa Qureshi among others while levelling allegations which did not go down well with them. Richa, in return, filed a case against Payal in the court and now Payal has rendered an apology to Richa over the same. In a candid chat, we spoke to Payal about her case, what is her state of mind like, tagging PMO and Narendra Modi in her tweet and more.

While speaking about rendering an apology to Richa, Payal stressed that she never had any grudge against Richa. She had been saying from day 1 that Anurag had taken their names and that she doesn't agree with it. It is only to support her claim that she took their names describing the conversation that happened, however, this case was just a 'pebble' on her path.

She also opened up on her FIR against Anurag and added that she feels the case is not moving past. She even mentioned that she relates to what Tanushree Dutta had claimed that she was called to police station and offered tea but did not get justice. Payal shared that she hopes she doesn't end up having the same fate.

When asked why did she tag PMO in her tweets, Payal claimed that it was because she wanted to ensure that if tomorrow anything happened to her, they can claim that even the Prime Minister was aware of the incident. She also clarified that she had no political agenda behind this.

