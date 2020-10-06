EXCLUSIVE: Payal Ghosh didn't come for hearing; KRK is lying about not getting notice: Richa Chadha's lawyer

While Richa filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK for their objectionable remarks on her, neither Payal nor her lawyer were present at the hearing and KRK claimed he never received any legal notice. Richa's lawyer breaks silence and calls them out for their lies.

In the last two weeks, a lot has happened in Bollywood. An actress named Payal Ghosh had levelled shocking allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and even filed a legal case against the Manmarziyaan director. Along with that, Payal had also targeted a few other fellow actresses including Richa Chadha and during her interactions with media publications. While both the Bollywood actresses decided to send out statements, Richa also fired a fresh salvo by sending a defamation notice and then filing a defamation suit against Payal.

Her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar shares that neither Payal or her lawyer attended the first hearing. She tells us, "The matter was filed on September 29 and then again refiled in hard copy on October 3. The matter then came up in court on October 5, however since the defendants did not appear, the Hon'ble Judge allowed us to re-serve the plaint and interim application on the defendants and had ordered for the matter to be listed tomorrow." Did Payal accept the copy of the suit, we asked. Saveena shares, "She acknowledged it on Whatsapp and also received a hard copy of the notice. Now, it needs to be seen if she attends the hearing tomorrow."

Not only that, the suit has been filed against Kamal Rashid Khan for his alleged obnoxious comments on the Masaan heroine. While KRK has refused receiving any such suit copy on twitter, Saveena reverted to him stating "she has sent it via email' . He's just plain and simple lying. We rechecked with Saveena and she says that 'He has claimed that if he receives the notice, he will attend the hearing. We have enough evidence to prove we have sent it to him the notice physically too but his office is not acknowledging it."

