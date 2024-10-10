Irrfan Khan told Radhikka Madan ‘Aapko hamesha mere saath yaad kara jaaega’ after Angrezi Medium wrap; actress recalls 'That’s when I got to know...'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual’s death.

Late actor Irrfan Khan entertained the audience for several years before he passed away in the year 2020. The comedy-drama film Angrezi Medium was his last movie that was released before his tragic demise. In a recent interview, his co-star, actress Radhikka Madan spoke of the time when he told her that the world would remember her for sharing the screen with him in the movie.

While talking to Shubhankar Mishra, Radhikka Madan went down memory lane and recalled filming for Irrfan Khan’s last movie, Angrezi Medium, before he passed away in April 2020. When asked if she knew about the senior actor’s deteriorating health, the actress stated that everyone, including the director Homi Adajania, was protecting her from the information, fearing it would affect her acting as she was relatively new in the industry.

In the chat, she recalled shooting the last leg of the movie in London when she interacted with Khan. Madan stated that after filming their last scene together, on the last day, she requested the actor for a selfie. This is when the Hindi Medium told her, “Are aapko hamesha mere saath yaad kara jaaega. (You will be known with me.) That’s the last thing he said to me. That’s when I got to know that things are not well,” an emotional Radhikka expressed. It was after they shot the film, she was informed that his health was deteriorating.

The actress also recalled that after the last scene they shot together, she saw the late actor losing his energy and getting exhausted emotionally and mentally. The Shiddat actress added that it was the first time she saw his eyes blank and was left clueless. When she asked Homi about it, he told her to continue giving her take, no matter what.

After Irrfan Khan breathed his last, Radhikka Madan took to social media and shared a memory of shooting the film with him. She dropped a picture from the sets and celebrated the ‘phenomenon people call Irrfan'.

Angrezi Medium was released theatrically on March 13, 2020, and Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020.

