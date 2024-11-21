Is Abhishek Bachchan more like mother Jaya or father Amitabh Bachchan? I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar REVEALS

Abhishek Bachchan is dominating the headlines before the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk. His new look and performance in the film's trailer have already made fans excited about the project. Recently, its director, Shoojit Sircar, revealed why he selected Abhishek Bachchan for the role and stated that he feels the actor is more like his mother, Jaya Bachchan.

Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk follows the heartbreaking story of a man who battles a terminal illness with a focus on the father-daughter bond. Before the film's release, Shoojit sat down for an interview with India Today Digital and opened up about his decision to cast Abhishek Bachchan for the complex role in the film.

The filmmaker recalled that Abhishek's name was often discussed when they were working on the script for the film and meeting with producers for it. Later, he met the actor in Australia, and they had a meal together where he got to see a previously unseen ‘warn and childlike’ side of the actor.

The Piku director, who has also worked with Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, and knows his mother, Jaya, compared them. He shared that, unlike others who feel that the Dostana actor is more like his father, he feels that Abhishek is more like his mother, Jaya Bachchan.

Advertisement

Justifying his claim, he stated, "Everyone talks about how much he is like his father, but I saw a lot of Jaya di, especially in his eyes, his mannerisms, and just the way he talks. We have seen Jaya di in films like Mahanagar or Abhimaan... how pure she was. I saw that same purity in Abhishek. His eyes spoke to me."

He even drew a comparison of his experience working with Amitabh and Abhishek and explained that they are both disciplined in their work but differ in other ways.

Beginning with the Pink actor, he revealed that Big B prefers more rehearsals while his son likes to be on set for a while and reads the script multiple times before the scene. However, Shoojit admitted both the father and son are passionate about acting.

Sircar praised Abhishek's work in his upcoming film and shared, "He surrendered himself completely to becoming Arjun. You won't see anything else in the film. Even on set, he was the character."

Advertisement

In addition, the director noted Junior Bachchan connected more with his role as 'Arjun' in the upcoming film because he has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and understands the feelings of being a 'girl dad.'

I Want To Talk is set to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024. Apart from Abhishek, it stars Ahliya Bamroo, Banita Sandhu, and Johny Lever in significant roles. Meanwhile, its trailer, released on November 5, 2024, has received positive reviews from netizens.

ALSO READ: I Want To Talk: King director Sujoy Ghosh reviews Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar’s ‘heartfelt’ film; says ‘Do see if you can’