Sidharth Malhotra refuses to leave mom-to-be Kiara Advani's hand at airport, setting husband goals yet again: WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to embrace parenthood very soon. The couple recently shared with the public that they were expecting their first child. Since then, the fans have been looking forward to their appearances together. Sidharth and Kiara were spotted at the airport, where the former set husband goals yet again. He refused to leave his pregnant wife’s hand.

Today, March 6, 2025, the paparazzi spotted Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arriving at the airport. In a video, the couple was seen entering the building. Sid constantly held his wife’s hand, showcasing his care and love for her.

The parents-to-be were seen sporting casual looks. The Yodha actor donned a blue t-shirt with ivory pants and a light gray jacket with a dark blue cap. Kiara was wearing a loose white printed shirt with matching pants. The couple also wore sunglasses and surgical masks.

Watch the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the airport:

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over them in the comments section of the video. One person called them “Lovely couple,” while many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their happy news on February 28, 2025. They shared a cute picture in which Kiara’s hands were kept over her husband’s. They were holding a pair of white knitted baby socks.

The caption conveyed their joy, stating, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby angel emoji). Coming soon (red heart, nazar amulet, folded hands emoji).” Check it out!

Sid and Kiara received a lot of love and wishes from their friends and colleagues in the industry. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and more took to the comments section and congratulated the pair.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kiara Advani has chosen to prioritize her personal life over Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3. The makers are now in search of her new lead. The actress currently has War 2 and Toxic in her lineup. Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in movies Param Sundari and Race 4.