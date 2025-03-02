Nadaaniyan: Sara Ali Khan calls Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer’s trailer ‘trail blazer’; Janhvi Kapoor finds it ‘cutest’

The countdown to the release of Nadaaniyan has begun. The official trailer of the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer was unveiled recently. It has received a lot of love and appreciation from their family members. Sara Ali Khan called it a ‘trail blazer,’ and Janhvi Kapoor found it the ‘cutest.’ Anil Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor also showered the trailer with praise.

On March 1, 2025, soon after the trailer of Nadaaniyan was released by the makers, Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories. Showcasing her excitement for her sister Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s film, the actress said, “Pop corn rom com Netflix and chill finally (red heart emojis). This is the cutest (heart-eye emojis).”

Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Trailer Nahi Trail Blazer hai (fire emojis) 7th march!!! A wholesome bundle of innocence, romance, freshness oh and of course insane swag @iakpataudi @khushikapoor @shaunagautam @jehanhanda.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s stories for Nadaaniyan trailer:

Khushi Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instagram Stories. She exclaimed, “@shaunagautam @khushikapoor love you guys!! @iakpataudi!!!,” accompanied by red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Anil Kapoor congratulated director Shauna Gautam for her debut and extended good wishes to the lead pair. He stated, “Huge congratulations, @shaunagautam, on your directorial debut! Can't wait to see your vision come to life. Wishing @iakpataudi & @khushikapoor all the best for Nadaaniyan! Excited to see you both shine - this is just the beginning! Coming soon on @netflix_in.”

Shanaya Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s stories for Nadaaniyan trailer:

The 2-minute, 10-second trailer of the movie offers a peek into Arjun and Pia’s love story set in a college. However, it has a unique twist. The film is helmed by Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the cast of the romantic comedy includes Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. Nadaaniyan is scheduled to premiere on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.