Janhvi Kapoor stuns in floral saree as she celebrates love-filled Diwali with BF Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor; SEE PICS 

Janhvi Kapoor always impresses fans with her festive looks, and Diwali 2024 was no different. In her recent pictures from the festival, she looked gorgeous in a floral saree while celebrating with her family. Kapoor has always been vocal about how significant her family is to her, and we saw the same sentiment as she was joined by her boyfriend, Shikhar, her sister Khushi, and her father, Boney Kapoor, in wonderful family moments.

On November 1, 2024, the Ulajh actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her family a happy Diwali. She shared pictures from her festive celebrations, including candid moments where she hugged her sister, Khushi Kapoor, and her father, Boney.

We also caught a glimpse of some love-filled moments between Kapoor and her boyfriend, professional horse rider Shikhar Pahariya. The couple, who have been dating for a long time, were accompanied by their furry friends on the auspicious day. In one of the family photos featuring the four of them, we saw the Kapoor sisters caressing a dog while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Another highlight from the pictures was Janhvi Kapoor's look. The diva looked enchanting in a pink-hued floral saree, complemented by a statement necklace and jhumkas. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair in open tresses as she soaked in the festive moment. On the other hand, her sister, the Archies actress, looked elegant in a lavender kurta paired with white palazzo pants.

In addition to Janhvi, Shikhar Pahariya also took to his Instagram to share more pictures from their joyous day, featuring Janhvi and him playing with the dogs. He looked handsome in a maroon kurta paired with white pajama pants.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote:

"Happy Diwali from us to you. May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity; may good reign over evil, and may we have the strength and wisdom to always choose the path of righteousness. Blessed are those who can help, uplift, and protect those in need. May we recognize this blessing and live with gratitude. I wish this for all of us. I wish you all the happiest Diwali."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently debuted in Telugu cinema with the film Devara Part 1, co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She is currently filming for her next project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

