Janhvi Kapoor's BF Shikhar Pahariya is spellbound by her beauty as he watches Devara in theater; 'Am I dreaming?'

Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited Telugu debut film, Devara: Part One hit the screens on Friday (September 27). Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara stars Jr. NTR in dual roles. It also features Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. After its theatrical release, Janhvi's beau Shikhar Pahariya watched the film in a cinema hall. Shikhar was spellbound by her beauty. We aren't claiming this, his latest Instagram stories say it all.

Yesterday, Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram to share two Instagram stories as he watched Devara. In the first Instagram story, we can see the title of Devara being flashed on the big screen. Shikhar, who couldn't seem to control his excitement, wrote, "Woohoooo!" His reaction was followed by an awestruck and fire emojis.

His second Instagram story features Janhvi Kapoor's close-up shot from a sequence in which she looks oh-so-beautiful. The actress is sporting a nose pin and has her hair slightly drenched in water. "Am I dreaming?" read the caption, followed by an awestruck and two red heart emojis.

Take a look at the screenshots of his Instagram stories here:

Janhvi reposted her beau Shikhar's Instagram story on hers. The Gunjan Saxena actress added a cute cat sticker over it. Here's the screenshot of the Instagram story:

Earlier Pinkvilla reported that Janhvi Kapoor has three films lined up for this year after the release of Devara. Janhvi will be seen in Buchi Babu's RC 16 and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Karna.

The actress is also reuniting with Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan for an upcoming film. It was later titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While RC 16 has Ram Charan in the lead role, Karna has Suriya. Shashank's directorial features Varun Dhawan as the male lead.

Janhvi Kapoor started her acting career with Dhadak in 2018. Janhvi was paired with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Janhvi's other works include Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Bawaal, Ulajh, Mili, and Roohi, Mr and Mrs Mahi.

She has made special appearances in movies like Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

