Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya’s heartfelt message for her on Women’s Day proves he is the biggest green flag; don’t miss actress’ reaction

Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, never fails to express his love and affection for her. On the special occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, he shared a heartfelt message for her, proving that he is the biggest green flag. Janhvi’s reaction was all heart.

Today, March 8, 2025, Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram and shared a special post for the women in his life. He wrote about his learnings from grandmother Ujwala Shinde and his mother Smruti Shinde. Then, Shikhar posted some cute images of his girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor. One slide was a perfect family photo in which he was seen sitting with Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor.

Sharing what he learned from the Ulajh actress, Shikhar said, “And from Janhvi—a woman who defies every expectation, whose fire refuses to dim—I learned to be unshaken. In a world that constantly tries to mold women and tell them who they should be, she carries a rare determination—the kind that doesn’t break under scrutiny, doesn't bow to pressure.”

Advertisement

He added, “She loves fiercely, dreams boldly, and proves, every single day, that resilience isn't about surviving—it's about thriving.”

Have a look at Shikhar Pahariya’s post for Janhvi Kapoor:

In the caption, Shikhar Pahariya shared, “We talk about celebrating women, but true allyship isn’t just about words, flowers, or a superficial attempt at understanding the female experience.”

He mentioned that truly celebrating women was about taking action. “It’s in the choices we make every single day—the voices we amplify, the battles we choose to fight, the spaces we refuse to let shrink,” he stated.

Touched by her beau’s message, Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and exclaimed, “Best son best grand son best friend best ever,” accompanied by a raised hand and red heart emoji. Arjun Kapoor also left a clap emoji.

Advertisement

Netizens were also impressed with Shikhar’s post. One person said, “best jiju green forest,” while another wrote, “Shikhuu you are one of it’s kind.” A user stated, “No Nazar this is so adorable.” Many others called him a ‘gentleman’ and left red hearts.