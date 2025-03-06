Explore All Entertainment Categories

Box Office: Ahead of Namastey London's re-release, revisiting Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cult movie; can it emerge as clean hit this time?

Is Katy Perry Looking For Taylor Swift's Advice as Lifetime Tour Tanks in Sales After Past Feud? REPORT

Katrina Kaif reveals which character of hers is 'closest' to beauty and we bet her answer will surprise you: ‘Every woman looks so good with…’

Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya drops perfect family pic to wish his lady love on her birthday, and it’s making us cry tears of joy

Box Office: When non Salman Khan films released at Eid in recent years

Cop Who Arrested Justin Timberlake for DWI Gets Officer of the Year Award; READ

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: It Ends with Us Director's Lawsuit Faces Roadblock as Judge Grants Stay of Discovery

Alia Bhatt reveals she wanted to take up VIRAL 75 hard challenge but THIS family member stopped her and it’s not Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif reveals how husband Vicky Kaushal's ‘unconditional love’ makes her ‘feel better’: ‘He gives me a lot of…’