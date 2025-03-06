Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya drops perfect family pic to wish his lady love on her birthday, and it’s making us cry tears of joy
On the special occasion of actress Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya dropped an adorable picture and extended his heartfelt wishes.
Today, March 6, 2025, marks Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday. On this special occasion, she received heartwarming wishes from her family and friends. Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, dropped the perfect family picture to wish her. Their sweet moment with their pet dog will surely make you cry tears of joy.
Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram Stories to shower birthday love on his girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor. He posted an old picture with the actress in which they were seen petting their furry companion. While Janhvi was seen looking lovingly at the dog, Shikhar sweetly kept a hand on her head. The couple donned ethnic outfits in the black-and-white shot.
Extending heartfelt wishes to Janhvi, Shikhar said, “Happy Birthday,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.
Shikhar Pahariya’s wish on Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday:
Earlier, Shikhar Pahariya’s brother Veer Pahariya, who made his acting debut in Sky Force this year, also penned an adorable wish for Janhvi Kapoor. Referring to her pets, he wrote, “Happiest birthday To the mother of Saitama, Bhaitama, Malai, Kulfi, Toolaan & Mogi. Our favorite @janhvikapoor. May every dream and wish of yours come true. God bless.”
Ananya Panday shared an unseen collage of pictures with the birthday girl and their dogs. “Happy birthday JK !!! I’m wishing u this mood board today and everyday @janhvikapoor,” she said.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra, who is set to star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming movie Param Sundari, also posted a wish. He stated, “Happy Birthday @janhviKapoor! Have the best year ahead. Big love and hug!”
Param Sundari is a cross-cultural romance and is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. During the official announcement, the makers shared, “North ka swag, South ki grace—two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”
Janhvi Kapoor also has the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her lineup. Her co-star Varun Dhawan wished her, saying, “Happy birthday, tulsi. Love sunny.” SSKTK is directed by Shashank Khaitan.
