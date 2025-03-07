Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note as she becomes perfect bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding: 'You truly are a gem...'

Katrina Kaif recently embraced bridesmaid duties at her best friend’s wedding. Some inside pictures and videos of the actress dancing during the festivities had earlier surfaced on the internet. Now, Katrina has penned a heartfelt note for the bride. She reminisced about their journey and called her friend a gem of a person.

Today, March 7, 2025, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding festivities. In the first photo, she sat along with the bride and other bridesmaids, including her sister Isabelle Kaif and Mini Mathur, under the floral decoration. The actress posted some happy photos of the bride and groom. The last slide was a stunning shot of Katrina and Isabelle.

Katrina wore an ice blue lehenga for the occasion. She accessorized her look with earrings, rings, and bracelets. Her makeup looked flawless and her hair was left open.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif’s post!

In the caption, Katrina Kaif wrote, “My Best Friends Wedding.” Recalling her first meeting with her friend, she said, “@karishmakohli there is no one quite like you, from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then.”

The Merry Christmas actress continued, “You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul.”

Expressing her happiness, she added, “My ride or die for life. I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you, your together forever starts now.”

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over Katrina’s pictures. One person said, “You are looking Gorgeous. That last picture,” while another wrote, “Gorgeous Barbie for life!” Many others left red heart emojis.

On the work front, Katrina has Jee Le Zaraa in her lineup but it has been delayed for the time being.