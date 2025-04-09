Jewel Thief song Jaadu OUT: Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta share sizzling chemistry; Jaideep Ahlawat dancing is cherry on top

The release of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is getting closer. The teaser of the film has already impressed the audience. And now the first song, titled Jaadu, has been released. Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta share sizzling chemistry in the peppy track. Jaideep Ahlawat’s dancing is the cherry on top.

Today, April 9, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins released the first song from the soundtrack. The music has been composed by OAFF and Savera, while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar. The track has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya.

In the music video, Saif Ali Khan is introduced as ‘The Mastermind,’ while Nikita Dutta is the ‘Dreamer at Heart.’ This onscreen duo is seen grooving to the beats in stylish outfits and flaunting their chemistry.

Jaideep Ahlawat is the ‘King of Crime.’ He absolutely steals the show with his dance and expressions. ‘The Relentless Cop’ Kunal Kapoor also features in the music video.

Watch the song Jaadu here!

Netizens appreciated the song and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One person said, “Jaideep Ahlawat's dance is the main surprise pack of this video,” while another wrote, “Saif’s charisma is off the charts here. A chartbuster in the making, 100%!”

A user stated, “nikita is not simply acting, she is just living in that character, pure goosebumps overloaded,” and another shared, “This movie is giving me Race vibes. I think saif suits for this type of character.” A comment read, “Jaideep Ahlawat's expressions, dance and glamorous look made me smile. Saif and Kunal rock but Jaideep was a fresh look.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. Producer Siddharth Anand is making his OTT debut with the movie. It is slated to release on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

The premiere date was earlier announced with a cast poster. The caption read, “The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible- Jewel Thief (The incredible- Jewel Thief is coming). Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.”

The official trailer will reportedly be out on April 14.

