Jaideep Ahlawat’s impressive dance moves in Jewel Thief’s Jaadu takes his BFF Vijay Varma back to their institute's fresher party

Jaideep Ahlawat will soon be seen in Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The first track, titled Jaadu, from the upcoming heist film has stirred the internet and the credit goes to Ahlawat’s insane dance moves! With fans already going gaga over the Maharaj actor's moves, his BFF and actor Vijay Varma was also quite impressed and got transported back to their institute days.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vijay Varma posted the video clip of the Jaadu song featuring Jaideep Ahlawat. Impressed by the terrific dance moves, the Jaane Jaan actor went on a nostalgic trip and remembered that the last time he saw Ahlawat's dancing was during their college’s fresher’s party.

Hyping up his friend, Varma expressed, "Yaar Ahlawat FTII fresher party ke baad ab dekhe ye moves," followed by two cake and a kiss emojis. He also tagged the Jewel Thief actor alongside.

Vijay Varma sends major shout out to Jaideep Ahlawat

The first peppy track from the upcoming film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was released just a couple of days back. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, the music of the song is composed by OAFF and Savera, while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar.

The song also introduced its lead characters, with Saif Ali Khan as ‘The Mastermind,’ Nikita Dutta as the ‘Dreamer at Heart,’ Jaideep Ahlawat as the ‘King of Crime,’ and Kunal Kapoor as ‘The Relentless Cop.’

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the teaser of the upcoming heist film Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins showed Saif and Jaideep's characters joining forces to steal the coveted African Red Sun diamond. The film not only marks the digital debut of Siddharth Anand but also his collaboration with Saif after several years.

The two have earlier collaborated on films like Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. Jewel Thief is set to release later this month on April 25, 2025, on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Vibhu Puri’s directorial Ul Jalool Ishq. The upcoming film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is backed by renowned fashion maestro Manish Malhotra under the banner of Stage5 Productions.

